There’s a massive AFC matchup on tap for Week 8 in the NFL, with the undefeated Steelers heading to Baltimore to face the one-loss Ravens. The Ravens swept the series last year but didn’t have to face Ben Roethlisberger to win either game and needed a late field goal to send the first meeting into overtime, where they managed another field goal to win. This matchup could go a long way to determining the top seed in the AFC, though the Chiefs are still looming.

Steelers at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Ravens -6, O/U 49

Current: Ravens -4.5, O/U 46.5

Pete Prisco: “I’m probably on an island on this one, I would imagine, because I like the Steelers. I think they’re the better team. I know they’re playing consecutive road games — that always worries me. And facing a team coming off the bye. But I just think that (Pittsburgh) defense will stop the run, 3.4 (yards) per rush; that’s important, and that’s what the Ravens want to do. They lead the league in rushing, so I think you stop the run, you limit their offense. They’ll hit a couple big plays, but I think the Steelers are gonna move the ball as well.”

R.J. White: “If I have a lean in this game, I’m going Under 46.5. Pittsburgh’s No. 2 in defensive DVOA, Baltimore’s No. 3, they’re both middle of the road on offense in that ranking. I think we’re going to get another low-scoring game between these teams that we’ve seen in the past, and it’s gonna get to 40, maybe creep a little over 40, but it’s not getting to 46.5. I would take the points with the Steelers as well if I have to pick the spread, but I like the Under better.”

Kenny White: “Total agreement with the Under because of the defenses in this game. My play is Pittsburgh, though, taking the points here. … The Steelers have an outstanding team. (Ben) Roethlisberger continues to get better. The offensive line, one of the best in football. The defensive line, one of the best in football. The defense overall, outstanding. They continue to play better each week. … Baltimore’s had one game this year against a really good team, that was Kansas City and we know what happened there. … This game always seems like it always comes down to a field goal late in the game and someone wins by three points.”

Will Brinson: “It really does, and that’s what makes me a little hesitant to be on Ravens island here, but I’m OK with it. I think Baltimore’s the better team, the more complete team. As good as Pittsburgh is — and Pittsburgh’s good, I was wrong about Pittsburgh, Big Ben has played pretty well — the Steelers are just the 17th offense by DVOA. And I the Ravens are only the 19th-best offense by DVOA, so that’s not an indictment on Pittsburgh, but I don’t know that the Steelers rush defense is, without Devin Bush, going to be able to slow down a very different rushing attack with what the Ravens offer.”

Raiders at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Browns -3, O/U 55.5

Current: Browns -2.5, O/U 49.5

“The Browns are missing players on defense and look what the Bengals did to them. Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will put up a lot of points here. You can throw out last week against Tampa Bay, because the Raiders were simply overmatched. That won’t be the case in Cleveland. They’re dangerous getting points against this defense.” — Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg on why the Raiders are part of his best bet parlay

Patriots at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bills -3, O/U 46

Current: Bills -4, O/U 41

“The Patriots find themselves at a crossroads in their season. At 2-4, they head into Buffalo to take on the first place Bills in a game that could dash their chances of clawing back into the AFC East race. While they haven’t given a good reason to lean their way as of late, this feels like a make-or-break scenario that Bill Belichick will have his team ready for. This matchup is also pretty solid for New England as Buffalo’s poor run defense plays into one of New England’s few strengths offensively. Cam Newton also has a great familiarity with Sean McDermott’s defense after seeing in practice every day during their shared time together in Carolina. Take the points and, if you’re feeling bold, roll with the moneyline at +170.” — Tyler Sullivan on why the Patriots are one of his locks

Colts at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Colts -3, O/U 51

Current: Colts -3, O/U 49.5

“The Colts have stumbled a bit over their last few games, but the bye should benefit them a great deal. They’re excellent at everything except running the ball, and I don’t think that’s going to matter much against a Lions team coming off back-to-back road wins against bottom-of-the-barrel teams. The Colts defense should have no problem slowing down a Lions offense that was struggling before getting to face the Jaguars and Falcons, and I love the fact that the Colts are coming off a bye, which should widen the coaching edge between Frank Reich and Matt Patricia. Great spot for Indy here.” — R.J. White on why the Colts are one of his best bets

Jets at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chiefs -21.5, O/U 48

Current: Chiefs -19.5, O/U 49

The Chiefs are the autoplay in survivor pools if you haven't used them yet, but since many competitors probably have, they're likely not going to be the most popular play on the board. I expect that to be the Eagles, who get to go against a seventh-round rookie QB in Ben DiNucci playing behind an offensive line in tatters. The line for that game reopened at Eagles -7.5 and has shot up from there to double digits, so no one is expecting Dallas to make much of a game of it. So Chiefs have the best shot at winning, Eagles are likely to be the most popular play, and if you want to play contrarian and avoid Philadelphia, the Bucs look like your best option.

Vikings at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Packers -7, O/U 55.5

Current: Packers -6, O/U 50

“The Packers are one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to covering the spread, as they are 5-1 this season. Their only loss came against the Buccaneers, and they are 5-0 against the spread vs. teams that are .500 or worse. Green Bay defeated Minnesota by a score of 43-34 in Week 1, and those 77 combined points were the fourth-most scored in a game this season. Since the start of last season, Green bay is tied with Kansas City for the best cover percentage in the NFL, and is 7-3 against the spread as a home favorite. I’m going to take them again this week, but I’m leaning towards the Under this time.” — Jordan Dajani on why the Packers are one of his best bets

Rams at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Rams -3.5, O/U 47

Current: Rams -3.5, O/U 45.5

“This will be a tough turnaround for the Rams after playing Monday and traveling across the country. The Dolphins are coming off a bye and will start Tua Tagovailoa in this one. That’s a tough first test for him against that Rams defense. That’s why I think the Rams will come into Miami and ruin Tagovailoa’s first start.” — Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams winning 26-10

Prisco made the Rams one of his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast this week, but you can get all his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Titans at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Titans -4.5, O/U 55.5

Current: Titans -7, O/U 51

“I don’t like this spot for the Bengals at all. As much as I love Joe Burrow this is another week where he likely won’t have Joe Mixon and he’s also dealing with backups along the offensive line. We know how bad the starters were already. I really don’t need to see the backups. Yes, the Titans defense is not very good and I do expect this to be a high-scoring game but the Bengals defense is a real problem. They are not going to have any answer for Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill continues to play like a top-10 quarterback every week. There are a bunch of guys on that Bengals defense who were already looking ahead to Tuesday and the trade deadline and hoping to hatch an Escape Plan.” — Jason La Canfora on why the Titans are one of his best bets

Chargers at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chargers -1, O/U 44.5

Current: Chargers -3.5, O/U 44.5

“This line should just be higher. The Chargers and Broncos might have the same record, but Los Angeles is a better team and a much healthier (somehow) team. Justin Herbert’s playing really well. Vic Fangio can cook up a defense to give him issues, but the run game of Los Angeles should be able to do enough to open up shots down the field for Herbert. I don’t trust Drew Lock against this Bolts defense.” — Will Brinson on why he loves the Chargers this week

Saints at Bears

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Saints -3, O/U 45

Current: Saints -5, O/U 42.5

“It’s a low total, but I’m confident these teams can stay under it. The Bears offense stinks (26th in DVOA), but the defense is fine (6th in DVOA). Then there are the Saints. The narrative that Drew Brees doesn’t play as well outside the Superdome is a bit overblown, but what isn’t is the fact that Brees doesn’t perform as well in cold weather. On Sunday afternoon, the current forecast for Chicago calls for temperatures in the thirties and 20 mph winds blowing through Soldier Field. That will go a long way to affecting both offenses, as well as special teams units.” — Tom Fornelli on why the Under in this game is one of his best bets

49ers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 54

Current: Seahawks -3, O/U 53.5

“The only reason the Seahawks are 5-1 is because Russell Wilson is currently in the midst of putting together one of the best seasons ever by a quarterback. Wilson has been so good that he’s been hiding Seattle’s deficiencies, and there are a lot of them to hide. The problem for the Seahawks is that if Wilson starts to make mistakes, that likely means they’re going to lose, which is something we saw on Sunday when he turned the ball over three times in a loss to Arizona. The other problem for the Seahawks is that NFC West teams seem to be their kryptonite. Dating back to Week 12 of last season, the Seahawks have played 12 regular-season games and they’re 0-4 against NFC West teams, but 8-0 against everyone else and this game isn’t against a team from the ‘everyone else’ category.” — John Breech on why he’s taking the 49ers to win outright on Sunday

Cowboys at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Eagles -8.5, O/U 43.5

Current: Eagles -10.5, O/U 43

Buccaneers at Giants

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -10.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Buccaneers -13, O/U 45

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!