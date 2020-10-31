Who’s Playing
San Francisco @ Seattle
Current Records: San Francisco 4-3; Seattle 5-1
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 27-24 on the road and San Francisco taking the second 26-21.
The Seahawks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. WR Tyler Lockett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 15 passes for three TDs and 200 yards. Lockett’s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Vikings three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, you’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for the 49ers this past Sunday. They took their contest against the New England Patriots by a conclusive 33-6 score. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for San Francisco yet this season. Their RB Jeff Wilson was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 112 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Wilson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Wilson’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
San Francisco’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Jamar Taylor snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter, the other with 9:28 left to play.
This next game is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
San Francisco’s victory lifted them to 4-3 while Seattle’s loss dropped them down to 5-1. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33.83 points per game. We’ll see if the 49ers can find some way to disarm them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field — Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seattle have won eight out of their last ten games against San Francisco.
- Dec 29, 2019 – San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 21
- Nov 11, 2019 – Seattle 27 vs. San Francisco 24
- Dec 16, 2018 – San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 23
- Dec 02, 2018 – Seattle 43 vs. San Francisco 16
- Nov 26, 2017 – Seattle 24 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 17, 2017 – Seattle 12 vs. San Francisco 9
- Jan 01, 2017 – Seattle 25 vs. San Francisco 23
- Sep 25, 2016 – Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 22, 2015 – Seattle 29 vs. San Francisco 13
- Oct 22, 2015 – Seattle 20 vs. San Francisco 3