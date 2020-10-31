Watch Dogs Legion Aiden Pearce : This is how you can play as Aiden Pearce in Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legions. One of the playable characters in Watch Dogs: Legions will be Aiden Pearce. Find out how you can acquire Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion has brought a lot of excitement and drama with its arrival. There is tons of new content and features which are unlockable and some can be purchased.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Aiden Pearce, and I’m looking forward to seeing him return; but he wouldn’t have been my first choice for a returnee in Watch Dogs: Legion. pic.twitter.com/mx3mwfUEyw — Jamie’s Watch Dogs: Legion Adventure (@jims_legion) October 26, 2020

One of the best highlights of Watch Dogs: Legion is that the game allows you to explore the entirety of London and play as anyone who you come across. This is such an interesting concept which merits a lot of attention, but one character is unique and stands out.

Aiden Pearce is the protagonist in the first Watch Dogs game, who is also a skilled greyhat hacker. So, lets find out how you can play Watch Dogs: Legions as Aiden Pearce.

Also Read: Watch Dogs Xbox Bug : Legion players on Xbox One X report multiple issues of major bugs while playing

Getting Aiden Pearce to is not easy, as the game does not let you unlock the legendary character by finishing quests or mission. So, the only way to get your hands on Aiden Pearce to purchase him, and he does not come cheap.

To unlock Aiden Pearce, you will need to purchase the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass. The Season Pass will cost $40 and feature a slew of extra missions and other characters.