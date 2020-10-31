UFC Vegas 12 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the APEX Center. So, stay tuned for live updates.

After another record breaking Pay-Per-view event (UFC 254), it is again the turn of the weekly fight nights to takeover. After a set of 5 consecutive events at the Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, UFC has made its return to Vegas, and will continue the coveted series with its 12th edition of the year.

UFC Vegas 12, features a stacked up card, and a special main event in the form of Anderson Silva Vs. Uriah Hall. Besides the main event there are 10 more fights lined up, but with the event touted as the final frontier of Middleweight legend Anderson Silva, the spotlight is set to remain fixed at the event’s concluder.

However, the are other renowned prospects, such as Bobby Green, Kevin Holland, Andre Fili, etc. who will set foot in the Octagon to bolster their stature in their respective weight classes.

So, who takes the performance of the night bonus, and lights up the Halloween night, is what this fight night will distinctively witness.

UFC Vegas 12: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight Fight (Main Event): Uriah Hall (16-9) Vs. Anderson Silva (34-10)

Featherweight Fight (Co-main): Bryce Mitchell (13-1) Vs. Andre Fili (21-7)

Heavyweight Fight: Maurice Greene (9-5) Vs. Greg Hardy (6-2)

Middleweight Fight: Kevin Holland (19-5) Vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-6)

Lightweight Fight: Bobby Green (27-10) Vs. Thiago Moises (13-4)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3) Vs. Alexander Hernandez (11-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Adrian Yanez (11-3) Vs. Victor Rodriguez (7-2)

Middleweight Fight: Sean Strickland (20-3) Vs. Jack Marshman (23-9)

Welterweight Fight: Cole Williams (11-2) Vs. Jason Witt (17-6)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Dustin Jacoby (12-5) Vs. Justin Ledet (9-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Miles Johns (10-1) Vs. Kevin Natividad (9-1)

UFC Vegas 12: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

