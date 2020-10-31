UFC Vegas 12: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and where to watch UFC Vegas 12?

After a successful second stint at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, this week UFC will mark its return to the headquarters, and is set to continue the Vegas series, with UFC Vegas 12.

The fight card is all stacked up, and constitutes a special headliner fight between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall. This contest is exceptional, since 45-year-old future UFC hall of famer Anderson Silva, might enter the Octagon for one final time, and win or lose his legacy in UFC will forever remain untainted. Silva will be up against Uriah Hall, who is on a 2-match win streak, but will be making his in-ring return after more than 13 months.

Besides the main event there are 10 more intriguing fights lined up for the event, and one of the those is Bobby Green Vs. Thiago Moises, which will render Green with an opportunity to break an iconic record, as on being adjudged victorious, the Lightweight will fetch his 4th consecutive win in 128 days, which would be an unprecedented feat in MMA’s top flight. However, Moises carries an impressive win/loss (13-4) record and is a fierce competitor, therefore, this will be an exhilarating battle.

A fascinating fact associated with UFC Vegas 12 is that this will be the first ever fight night that is set to take place on the Halloween night.

UFC Vegas 12: Full Fight Card

The fight sheet initially contained a total of 12 fights, but at the weigh-ins, a preliminary Flyweight bout between Cortney Casey and Priscila Cachoeira got cancelled due to Cachoeira having weight management issues. Moreover, a welterweight prospect Cole Williams came out 4.5 pounds over the defined mark, and a middleweight contender Jack Marshman also faced a discrepancy of the same kind. As a result, Both will now forfeit a significant portion of their fight purse in favour of their opponents– Jason Witt and John Strikland.

Main Card

Middleweight Fight (Main Event): Uriah Hall (16-9) Vs. Anderson Silva (34-10)

Featherweight Fight (Co-main): Bryce Mitchell (13-1) Vs. Andre Fili (21-7)

Heavyweight Fight: Maurice Greene (9-5) Vs. Greg Hardy (6-2)

Middleweight Fight: Kevin Holland (19-5) Vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-6)

Lightweight Fight: Bobby Green (27-10) Vs. Thiago Moises (13-4)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3) Vs. Alexander Hernandez (11-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Adrian Yanez (11-3) Vs. Victor Rodriguez (7-2)

Middleweight Fight: Sean Strickland (20-3) Vs. Jack Marshman (23-9)

Welterweight Fight: Cole Williams (11-2) Vs. Jason Witt (17-6)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Dustin Jacoby (12-5) Vs. Justin Ledet (9-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Miles Johns (10-1) Vs. Kevin Natividad (9-1)

UFC Vegas 12: Date and Time

UFC Vegas 12 will take place at the APEX CENTER, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date

US: October 31, 2020

UK: Preliminary- October 31, 2020. Main Card- November 1 20, 2020

Australia: November 1, 2020

India: November 1, 2020

Time

US: Preliminary- 4 PM, ET. Main Card- 7 PM, ET

UK: Preliminary- 9 PM, BST. Main Card- 12 AM, BST

Australia: Preliminary- 6 AM, AEST. Main Card- 9 AM, AEST

India: Preliminary- 1:30 AM. Main Card- 4:30 AM

UFC Vegas 12: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

Also, you can turn to The SportsRush.Com (UFC) on the respective date and catch the Live Updates of the event.

Click Here For More UFC News