Anderson Silva is one of the most celebrated fighters in UFC. But, there’s one such instance which proved to be too costly for the legend.

While there is no denying that whenever and wherever the debate around the UFC GOATS arise, Anderson Silva is the name that will reverberate among the many finest. And his stature only gets more veneration, when one reflects back and thinks how a Brazilian, who made his UFC debut at the age of 31, became the longest reigning Middleweight champion (2457 Days), and remained unbeaten in his first 16 matches in the MMA’s top flight. However, with all that glory there is also an episode that apparently taints this future hall of famer’s career.

In July, 2013, at UFC 162, the Spider was scheduled to face Chris Weidman, and the Middleweight title was on the line. Silva, who came in at the back of 10 consecutive title defenses, was the favorite to take the number to one further. But, what transpired in the Octagon that night, might still be fresh in the minds of many.

Also read: Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier Will Be a Lightweight Fight

What Happened In The Match

Chris Weidman, who was still fairly new in UFC at that point, showed that he wasn’t intimidated by the invincible figure that was standing in front of him. Early in the bout, Chris exhibited that he was up for the challenge, and as it turned out, the fortune favored him. In the second round of the fight Silva showcased some showboating maneuvers, which ultimately resulted in Weidman knocking the Middleweight champion out, and thereby ending the record title run.

Though, it came as a huge surprise, but along with Anderson Silva, everyone who witnessed the fight, learnt that the 8-sided closed ring is not a place for such antics, and on the day even the most successful fighter can become a subject of humiliation.

Click Here For More UFC News