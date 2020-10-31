The Mississippi State Bulldogs will make the trek to Tuscaloosa to face the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Mississipi State has lost three games in a row after their opening weekend win over LSU and will have a tough test against a No. 2 ranked Alabama squad. Alabama is looking to go 6-0 when they take the field today, they have scored 38 points or more in every game they’ve played so far and at least 48 in three out the five. That’s impressive, to say the least.

Can Alabama continue to pummel teams or will Mississippi State have upset on their mind? Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

Mississippi State vs. #2 Alabama

When: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: You have to stick with Alabama in this game, this looks like a big-time mismatch and could get ugly quick. I was thinking about the over in this one as well but that would mean Mississippi State would have to put up some points.

Bet: Alabama Crimson Tide -30.5

