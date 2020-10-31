The Texas Longhorns are on the road this week to face the undefeated Oklahoma State Cowboys from Boone-Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns are coming off a win over Baylor last weekend and will look to build on that momentum. Sam Ehlinger has been strong this year, throwing 17 touchdowns this season. Oklahoma State is looking for their fifth straight win as they come into this game with a 4-0 record, they will look to the pass today as they face a stingy Texas defense.

This should make for a fun, high scoring affair today, you won’t want to miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

Texas vs. #6 Oklahoma State:

When: Saturday, October 31

Saturday, Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: This will be the toughest offense that Oklahoma State has seen thus far and it might give the Cowboys some trouble this afternoon. I really like the Texas Longhorns in this spot and would sprinkle some money on the ML as well.

Bet: Texas Longhorns +3.5. Texas ML

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State (-3.5)

O/U: 59.5

