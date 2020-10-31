John Karalis says the Boston Celtics should trade Kemba Walker for Chris Paul this offseason.

The Boston Celtics had a relatively successful 2019-20 NBA season. They unlocked Jayson Tatum’s ability to be a potential superstar, built great chemistry between the team, and were 2 wins away from the NBA Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder exceeding all expectations, as they were given a 0.2% chance to make the Playoffs. Yet, they did as Chris Paul led them to the 5th seed in the West.

The star of the show for OKC had to be Chris Paul, who had a resurgence this past season, and proved he is still a premier point guard.

With Chris Paul still being a great player, and the Celtics needing an upgraded roster to push them over the edge, a Paul for Walker trade has been proposed.

Chris Paul to the Celtics isn’t a bad idea according to John Karalis

Host of the Locked on Celtics Podcast, John Karalis, took to his podcast to discuss a potential Kemba for Paul trade.

Karalis said, “Trading Kemba Walker to OKC for Chris Paul, I don’t know if that’s exactly the moved for the Celtics. OKC, I can see them shopping Chris Paul and a win-now team is going to be looking for him. Would you rather have one year of Chris Paul or one year of Kemba Walker?”

He continues on by saying, “I would pick Chris Paul. He is perfect for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He has that level of knowledge they need. I would say it’s worth the $41 million.”

Karalis then backtracks on his statements and says, “It’s not going to work. He’s older. He has had injury problems in the past. It was a good year for him, but that money at this age, trading Kemba for Paul doesn’t work.”