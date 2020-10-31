“This track is incredible”- Lewis Hamilton praises Imola circuit ahead of his first appearance at the historic venue in his career.

Lewis Hamilton along with other drivers in the paddock except for Kimi Raikkonen is going to race at Imola for the first time in the career, as F1 returns over there for the first time in 14 years.

With the teams stepping their foot for the first time in this weekend on Saturday, Hamilton was full of praises about the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

“This track is incredible. It’s unbelievable how fast it is around this track. I think for a single lap, it’s gonna be incredible. It’s definitely not gonna be a great race circuit for us, being that it’s so fast for us. I mean, it’s very narrow.” said Lewis Hamilton.

On Friday, Hamilton was seen wandering over the Imola track on his scooter, as all the driver were allowed to take a recce of the track, and F1 gave a set of brilliant snapshots from the day.

Set for another exceptional display by Mercedes

Mercedes are cruising past this season with the title by holding a staggering lead in the table. It seems inevitable that Hamilton will now equalize Michael Schumacher’s record.

The weather forecast ahead of the final race has signalled that there will be no rain throughout the weekend. Hence, giving an easy run to Mercedes for the win.

And with hamilton having an upper hand over Valtteri Bottas, the odds are with the Briton driver. And, now Hamilton being optimistic about the compatibility with the car and the track, the signs are clear.

Now, it remains to be seen what happens on the final day, whether Mercedes have a repeat of Tuscan GP or will we see something similar to Italian GP at Monza, where an underdog rose to the occasion.