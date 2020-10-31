“They are never easy pole positions” – Valtteri Bottas grabs Imola pole in front of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas grabbed the pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the iconic Imola, beating his teammate Lewis Hamilton to it. His fastest lap in Q3 was done in 1:13.609 minutes, 0.097 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Bottas couldn’t contain his happiness after grabbing the pole. He also complimented the Imola circuit, where an exciting race is expected tomorrow.

“You always have to (fight for it). They are never easy pole positions.”

“Really enjoyed it. This track when you push flat out is beautiful. I knew I had to improve in the last lap and found those small gains that were needed. It’s a great feeling when you get those. Turn 2-3 that was something I was really working on and only got there at the end, and the last couple of corners as well.”

He also spoke about Lewis and Max Verstappen finishing behind him for tomorrow’s race. And with the Turn 1 at Imola a considerable long stretch, we could potentially witness an epic starting lap tomorrow between the three racers.

“It’s going to be a good fight. It’s one of the longest runs in the calendar into Turn One. No doubt Lewis and Max will be chasing me, but it’s a good place to start.”

Lewis Hamilton compliments teammate Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton is used to winning pole positions this season, but today was not to be. He complimented his teammate for his performance, at the same time criticizing himself for his.

“Valtteri did a great job. It was a pretty poor lap from myself. These things happen you can’t always get it perfect.”