“There will be a very young driver next to him”- Helmut Marko on Pierre Gasly’s teammate at Alpha Tauri amidst shuffling in Red Bull teams.

Last week, Pierre Gasly was announced to continue with Alpha Tauri in 2021, but there is still uncertainty around the second spot in both Red Bull teams, with Daniil Kvyat set to vacate his spot in their secondary team.

On the other hand, Red Bull can also shelve Alex Albon from his seat, with Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg vying for the possible forsaken seat. Amidst all of this, Marko has clarified that a ‘very young’ driver will be driving for Alpha Tauri.

Marko spoke with Sky Germany after qualifying in Imola and seems to reveal who will be Gasly’s teammate in 2021. “Gasly is driving great this year.”

“He will not be driving at Red Bull next year, as AlphaTauri need him as a team leader. Next year there will be a very young driver next to him,” says Marko.

Clearway for Yuki Tsunoda

With Marko confirming that Kvyat will not be continuing with Alpha Tauri, it was asked to him whether Tsunoda will be taking the spot in place of the Russian driver.

To which, Marko replied, “You could look at it that way,”. The Japanese driver is currently performing exceptionally well in Formula 2, as he is running third on the table.

But he has near to no chance toppling table topper Mick Schumacher with the former standing on the deficit of 44 points. Thus, solving the curiosity over Alpha Tauri’s second seat.

Now, only the uncertainty around the second Red Bull seat is yet to get over. As even Red Bull is yet to make up their mind whether they wish to remain with Albon or not.