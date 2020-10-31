“There should not be any form of racial discrimination in sports”- Mongolian government urges FIA to take strict action against Red Bull driver.

Max Verstappen surrounded himself with a massive controversy after his alleged racist remark against Lance Stroll during a free practice session in the Portugues GP, accused of using the Mongolian identity in a derogatory way.

Responding to the action made by Verstappen, the UN ambassador from Mongolia- Lundeg Purevsuren has penned a letter to FIA to take stringent action against the Dutch driver for his alleged unacceptable language.

“I regret the use of racist and unethical language in public by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the practice of the Portuguese Grand Prix of the Formula One World Championship on 23 October 2020,” reads Purevsuren’s letter.

“Sport is considered a symbol of unity all over the world and I believe that there should not be any form of racial discrimination in sports. I support the ‘We Race as One’ initiative of Formula 1 against racism. But due to the abovementioned incident, I doubt that this initiative meets reality.

“I am confident that in order to prevent the recurrence of such unethical behaviour in sports, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) will take actions against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for his unacceptable behaviour of repeatedly using racist and derogatory language against any ethnic groups.”

On the other hand, the Mongolian government has also demanded Dietrich Mateschitz, CEO of Red Bull GmbH, and Tobias Moers, CEO of Red Bull Racing’s title sponsor Aston Martin, to express his disappointment with Verstappen’s language over the radio.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner respond to the controversy

Verstappen has apparently apologised for his comments on Stroll, but he did not speak about the alleged racist remark. He further reasons out his actions, which obviously not sitting well with the Mongolian government.

On the other hand, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has also said that Verstappen didn’t intend to hurt any sentiments and spoke out his words in the “heat of the moment.”

Christian Horner told the BBC that he does not “condone” Verstappen’s choice of language and that he spoke to the driver internally. Max did not mean to cause offence,” Horner said. “They were made in the heat of the moment when emotions were running high.”