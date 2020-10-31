The Chicago Bears (5-2) return home this week, as they are set to host the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday afternoon. Nick Foles and the Bears suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, in which Chicago’s defense scored more points than the Bears’ offense. Foles completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards and two interceptions during his second loss as the Bears’ starter, and people are starting to question if Matt Nagy truly made the right decision at quarterback by benching Mitchell Trubisky. Foles will have a chance to rebound this week, as the Saints secondary can be described as inconsistent at best.

The Saints extended their win streak to three with a 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Drew Brees and Co. certainly have not been blowing anyone out with the likes of Michael Thomas and now Emmanuel Sanders out, but they are a good enough team to consistently find the win column week after week.

The Saints lead the all-time series against the Bears, 16-13, and have won the past five matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: Fox| Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Saints (-5) at Bears

This line has moved in favor of the Saints all week, as it reopened at Saints -3 on Sunday night. Following the Bears’ loss to the Rams on Monday, it moved another full point, and then finally reached Saints -5 by Friday.

The pick Saints -5. This is actually one of my top five bets this week. The Saints have won and covered the last five games in this series against the Bears, and that 5-0 against-the-spread record is their best vs. any team during that span.

Over/Under 42.5 points

The total has fallen in a big way, as it reopened at 47 earlier this week but fell all the way to 42.5 by Friday evening.

The pick: Under 42.5. This is much more of a lean than a lock, but the Bears offense is horrible and Brees won’t have Thomas, Sanders and Marquez Callaway on Sunday — who led the team in receiving yards with 75 last week.

Player props

Alvin Kamara total receiving yards: Over 51.5 (-130). Kamara is the Saints’ leading receiver this season, and he will continue to spearhead New Orleans’ passing attack due to the injuries they have at wide receiver. He has gone over 51 receiving yards four out of six games this year, so I’ll go ahead and take the Over here.

Alvin Kamara total rushing attempts: Under 13.5 (+100). Kamara rushed 14 times last week against the Panthers in a close game and just 11 times against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. This is an enticing prop since the juice is on the Under and SportsLine projects he will hit the Under as well.

Darnell Mooney total receptions: Over 3.5 (+100). Mooney led all Bears wideouts with seven targets against the Rams and caught three passes for a total of 40 yards. He’s a speedster who can fly past safeties, and Foles appears to like him. Let’s put some on the over here.

Nick Foles total passing completions: Over 21.5 (-125). This is an interesting prop since Foles has completed at least 23 passes in all four of his starts for the Bears. Even in the second-half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, he completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. I’m not confident when it comes to props on Foles’ touchdown passes and yards, but I like the Over on his completions.