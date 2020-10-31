You usually don’t see teams break out a do-or-die multiple lateral play until the dying seconds of a game, but with no timeouts and a 16-point deficit, Rutgers delivered one of the wildest college football plays we’ve ever seen with two minutes left in the ballgame.

Facing a 4th-and-32 and with no way to stop the clock, Rutgers was forced to go for it from inside their own half – and somehow ended up in the endzone after eight laterals. The play seemed destined to fail three or four times – at one point, an offensive lineman heaved the ball blindly over his head toward his own endzone – but Rutgers kept the play going, and Bo Melton eventually found some blockers on the side of the field and scampered in for a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Rutgers, the play was reviewed and overturned for an illegal forward pass. I’ve watched this five times and can’t find any egregious forward passes, and have come to the conclusion that these referees hate fun.