PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller : Videos regarding the new PS5 are now rolling out in full swing. One aspect that really caught our eye was the new and improved Dual Sense controller. You will be provided with one controller upon buying the PS5 and can buy another from online websites.

So what is new with the DualSense?

To start off, the DualSense controller is equipped with new technology for its haptic feedback. It contains new Voice Coil actuators that provide a whole new level of freedom to developers that will use them. The intensity of the vibrations, frequency of the vibrations, and hence the overall haptic feedback of the new motors are awesome.

The response time of these motors to the input signal given is extremely fast. What this equates to is the plethora of sounds the controller is able to make JUST through its motor movements. Sounds can range from footsteps on sand, snow, metal, wood, and a host of other materials.

The motors try to emanate sounds resembling the vibrations you would feel upon touching a certain material through their haptic vibrations.

Another new feature is the adaptive tension on the L2 and R2 triggers. To put this into perspective, imagine you are pulling a bowstring. As you pull on tighter bowstrings, the L2 or R2 trigger will get increasingly tougher to push down on.

This is happening due to a new motor being installed along with the old trigger mechanism of the controller. The new motor can increase the amount of tension of the trigger button as you run a current through it.

This allows it to progressively adapt the tension of the trigger button even as you are pressing the button. We can definitely see this as a recurring feature in next-gen console games.

These are the highlights of the inner mechanisms of the DualSense controller. There are numerous other aesthetic changes done on the controller but that is for another article.

Meanwhile, to get a picture of what we are talking about, check out Dave Lee’s video by clicking here.