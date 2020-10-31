PewDiePie & MrBeast play Among Us together as Imposters and send fans into a frenzy. Their “Ultimate Among Us Imposter Duo” video is trending on YouTube!

They are two of the biggest names in Content Creation today with a collective subscriber count of 150 million between them. However, they are also two of the most grounded souls when it comes to YouTube personalities. As a result, an indirect and friendly banter between MrBeast and PewDiePie has been running for some time now.

MrBeast donated to Pewds’ charity stream a year ago and made a video on it.

Pewds also covered the bizarre instance when MrBeast gave an $800,000 Island away for free!

Besides, the two keep making frequent references to each other in their videos as well. Of course, it’s all for some good-natured fun and the fans of both camps thoroughly enjoy it. In fact, the fans of either camp had for some time been harbouring a dream fantasy of watching MrBeast & PewDiePie collab with each other. And it seems that the moment has finally arrived, well, at least indirectly.

The Pinnacle: MrBeast & PewDiePie play Among Us together!

It all began when news of an alleged mega-stream for Among Us hit our Twitter feeds on 27th October. And it was from none other than Valkyrae, a massive Among Us streamers herself. That was when the world came to know of the lobby where MrBeast & PewDiePie would play together on the 29th!

nah im leakin it.. idk why its even a secret LOL Among Us 10/29 Thursday 12PM PST / 3PM EST Pewdiepie

Corpse

Sykkuno

Pokimane

Mr Beast

JackSepticEye

Disguised Toast

Logic and his wifey ..and me LOLLLLLL im sure everybody will be streaming it 😀 im excited! — rae (@Valkyrae) October 27, 2020

However, things were normal and routine for the most part during the stream. And by normal & routine, we mean they were great fun in the typical Among Us way, with no special Beast-Pewds moments. We should also state here that MrBeast, for somebody who doesn’t play the game that often, came across as a surprisingly able player.

What actually went down in the game! “The Ultimate Among Us Imposter Duo”.

However, all of that “routine” was thrown to the wind when suddenly, the Imposter screen flashed the names of PewDiePie & MrBeast together. Of course, the resultant reactions from both parties were hilarious. Given the mutual respect they share for each other, both became instantly aware of how epic this moment was. MrBeast postponed an ongoing giveaway he was going through, all in a fever and began screaming, “this is the moment we’ve been waiting for!”. Pewds also flashed a look of surprise and shouted “What the f***!” And then the magic began!

There were a lot of great moments about the game but what surprised the fans most was how well the two cooperated. The Crewmates turned on each other while MrBeast & Pewds managed to keep clear with acceptable excuses. And the game ended with neither of them being voted off!

In short, it was the perfect fantasy fulfilment for the fans of both camps! And although this was not a full-fledged collab by any means, it’s probably one of the more memorable moments to add to that ongoing lore of PewDiePie & MrBeast.