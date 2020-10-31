PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI – 1 November (Rawalpindi). The home side would like to win this game and seal the series whereas the away time would like to level it.

Hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI match of the 3 matches ODI series. This cricket is finally back in Pakistan and it is certainly a big thing considering the popularity of cricket in the country.

Pakistan won the first game of the series and would like to win the series in this game. However, the win was not convincing at all and the home side needs to improve their performance in this game. The number of dot balls played was too much in batting whereas the team could not find the wickets in the middle-overs. Fakhar Zaman can replace Abid Ali in this game as he can give an aggressive start to the team.

Zimbabwe were really good in the first game of the series and proved that they can certainly beat this Pakistan side. The middle-order played really well in the last game whereas the bowlers also did their job. They are a good team and this game can be a series leveler for them.

This should be a one-sided game in the favour of Pakistan but Zimbabwe would like to turn the tables.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The pitch is really good for batting with no movement for the bowlers except the initial overs.

We can expect clear skies throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe – Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Second ODI Match

Date and Time: 1 November, Sunday- 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch: Pakistan Cricket Association Youtube Channel

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman/Abid Ali, Babar Azam, and Haris Sohail.

Zimbabwe

Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe

Carl Mumba and Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Brendan Taylor will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Taylor is one of the best batsmen of Zimbabwe and scored a brilliant century in the last game as well. He is a brilliant batsman and is certainly an un-droppable option.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, and Babar Azam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Imam and Haris scored brilliant half-centuries in the last game of the series and proved their form with the bat whereas Babar faced a rare failure and he is expected to score big in this game. All three of them are really good and skilled batsmen at the top.

[If Fakhar Zaman plays, pick him instead of Imam or Sohail]

Craig Ervine will be our batsman from Zimbabwe. Ervine’s presence is a big boost for the side. He played a brilliant inning in the last as well and the southpaw is a really talented player at the number 3 position.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Imad Wasim will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Wasim was impressive in the last game with both bat at the ball. The pitch will be a little slow in this game and his slow left-arm bowling can be handy in this game.

Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere will be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Raza was really good in the CPL 2020 and continued his form in the last game as well with the ball. The team will expect him to fire in the batting line-up as well whereas Madhevere is a talented all-rounder and has been batting really for his side. He scored the 2nd half-century of his short career in the last game.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Pakistan, the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz will make it into our team. Both of them were on fire in the recent National T20 cup and continued their form in the last game as well. Both left-handers combined nine wickets in the game and proved their lethal class.

Blessing Muzarabani will be our bowler from Zimbabwe. He is a wonderful bowler and is now way more matured after playing county cricket. Muzarabani picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well and is one of the major bowlers of the side.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Brendan Taylor and Wahab Riaz.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.