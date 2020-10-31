Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 5-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Minnesota is 1-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Packers won the first meeting of 2020 in the season opener, 43-34.

Packers vs. Vikings spread: Packers -6

Packers vs. Vikings over-under: 49.5 points

Packers vs. Vikings money line: Green Bay -280, Minnesota 240

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers strolled past the Houston Texans this past Sunday, 35-20. Davante Adams caught 13 passes for two TDs and a career-high 196 yards. He had 14 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs in the Week 1 meeting. Adams has six TDs in his past games vs. Minnesota. He has three consecutive 100-yard games vs. the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards with four TDs vs. 0 INTs. He passed for 364 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs in the Week 1 meeting.

Aaron Jones missed Week 7 with a calf injury and will not play against the Vikings. Jamaal Williams had 114 scrimmage yards and a rush TD last week, his eighth career game with 100-plus scrimmage yards. The Packers have won the past three meetings with the Vikings, all under head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay leads the all-time series, 62-53-3.

What you need to know about the Vikings

Meanwhile, Minnesota fell 40-23 to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Minnesota was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter. Starting in place of the injured Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries. Cook is listed as questionable for Week 8 and is expected to return from a groin injury. He rushed for two TDs in the Week 1 meeting.

Kirk Cousins has thrown 10 interceptions, which is fourth worst in the league. Adam Thielen had six catches for 110 yards and two TDs in the Week 1 meeting. He has 36 receptions for 505 yards and three TDs in six career games at Green Bay. Justin Jefferson leads all rookies with 537 receiving yards this season. Head coach Mike Zimmer has a 5-7-1 record vs. the Packers.

