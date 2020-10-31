Week 8 in the NFL is loaded with high stakes matchups as the playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and several teams will be forced to deal with inclement weather. The northeast is bracing for a very windy start to November, and games in Buffalo and Cleveland could be significantly affected by weather.
The game of the week is a showdown in Baltimore between two AFC teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, but they’ll face a Ravens team coming off a bye week on Sunday.
The Cardinals, Jaguars, Texans and Washington have byes in Week 7.
Sunday, November 1st
Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Bills -223 | Patriots +185
Spread: Bills -4
Point total: 40.5
Best bet: Bills -4
Titans (5-1) at Bengals (1-5-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Titans -304 | Bengals +250
Spread: Titans -7
Point total: 51.5
Best bet: Titans -7
Raiders (3-3) at Browns (5-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Browns -139 | Raiders +120
Spread: Browns -2
Point total: 49.5
Best bet: Under 49.5
Colts (4-2) at Lions (3-3)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Colts -154 | Lions +125
Spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 49.5
Best bet: Colts -2.5
Vikings (1-5) at Packers (5-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Packers -278 | Vikings +230
Spread: Packers -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Best bet: Packers -6.5
Jets (0-7) at Chiefs (6-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Chiefs -3334 | Jets +1300
Spread: Chiefs -19.5
Point total: 48.5
Best bet: Chiefs -19.5
Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Rams -182 | Dolphins +155
Spread: Rams -3.5
Point total: 45.5
Best bet: Rams -3.5
Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Ravens -209 | Steelers +175
Spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 46.5
Best bet: Over 46.5
Chargers (2-4) at Broncos (2-4)
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Chargers -182 | Broncos +155
Spread: Chargers -3.5
Point total: 44.5
Best bet: Over 44.5
Saints (4-2) at Bears (5-2)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Saints -239 | Bears +200
Spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Best bet: Saints -5.5
49ers (4-3) at Seahawks (5-1)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Seahawks -152 | 49ers +130
Spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 53.5
Best bet: 49ers +3
Cowboys (2-5) at Eagles (2-4-1)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Eagles -500 | Cowboys +390
Spread: Eagles -11
Point total: 42.5
Best bet: Eagles -11
Monday, November 2nd
Buccaneers (5-2) at Giants (1-6)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Bucs -625 | Giants +470
Spread: Bucs -12.5
Point total: 44.5
Best bet: Over 44.5
