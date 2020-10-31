Week 8 in the NFL is loaded with high stakes matchups as the playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and several teams will be forced to deal with inclement weather. The northeast is bracing for a very windy start to November, and games in Buffalo and Cleveland could be significantly affected by weather.

The game of the week is a showdown in Baltimore between two AFC teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, but they’ll face a Ravens team coming off a bye week on Sunday.

The Cardinals, Jaguars, Texans and Washington have byes in Week 7.

You can see our full picks against the spread for Week 8 here.

READ: NFL Week 8 power rankings

All betting lines via BetMGM.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Sunday, November 1st

Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Bills -223 | Patriots +185

Spread: Bills -4

Point total: 40.5

Best bet: Bills -4

© AP Photo/John Munson

Titans (5-1) at Bengals (1-5-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Titans -304 | Bengals +250

Spread: Titans -7

Point total: 51.5

Best bet: Titans -7

© AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Raiders (3-3) at Browns (5-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Browns -139 | Raiders +120

Spread: Browns -2

Point total: 49.5

Best bet: Under 49.5

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Colts (4-2) at Lions (3-3)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Colts -154 | Lions +125

Spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 49.5

Best bet: Colts -2.5

© AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Vikings (1-5) at Packers (5-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Packers -278 | Vikings +230

Spread: Packers -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Best bet: Packers -6.5

© Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jets (0-7) at Chiefs (6-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Chiefs -3334 | Jets +1300

Spread: Chiefs -19.5

Point total: 48.5

Best bet: Chiefs -19.5

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Rams -182 | Dolphins +155

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 45.5

Best bet: Rams -3.5

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Ravens -209 | Steelers +175

Spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46.5

Best bet: Over 46.5

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers (2-4) at Broncos (2-4)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Chargers -182 | Broncos +155

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Best bet: Over 44.5

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Saints (4-2) at Bears (5-2)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Saints -239 | Bears +200

Spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Best bet: Saints -5.5

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

49ers (4-3) at Seahawks (5-1)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Seahawks -152 | 49ers +130

Spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 53.5

Best bet: 49ers +3

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys (2-5) at Eagles (2-4-1)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Eagles -500 | Cowboys +390

Spread: Eagles -11

Point total: 42.5

Best bet: Eagles -11

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, November 2nd

Buccaneers (5-2) at Giants (1-6)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Bucs -625 | Giants +470

Spread: Bucs -12.5

Point total: 44.5

Best bet: Over 44.5

© Jamie Squire/Getty Images