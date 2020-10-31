Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season got underway Thursday night, when the visiting Falcons, led by Julio Jones’ 137 receiving yards, defeated the Panthers in Charlotte, 25-17. Thursday night’s game included several notable injuries. Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a foot injury during the second quarter and did not return to the game. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater momentarily left the game after sustaining a hit to his head/neck area at the start of the fourth quarter. Ridley received positive news Thursday night when X-rays were negative on his foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ridley will also undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

There are several players to keep an eye on as far as their status for this weekend’s games. Fans will be anxious to see if All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who hasn’t played since Week 1, will be active on Sunday after returning to practice in a limited capacity earlier this week. Colts fans are hoping for good news as it relates to linebacker Darius Leonard, who returned to practice this week after missing the team’s last two games with an injured groin. Cowboys fans will be monitoring the status of quarterback Andy Dalton, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after suffering a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to Washington.

To get a more comprehensive look at those situations along with the rest of the league, check out our full injury rundown below that also includes game statues for Week 8.

Colts (-2.5) at Lions

While they may be without two offensive players, the Colts will be getting back linebacker Darius Leonard, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Indianapolis’ defense allowed a combined 59 points in the two games without Leonard, a 2019 Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro. More injuries on the offensive line for the Lions as Decker suffered a shoulder injury in practice Thursday. He did not participate in Friday’s practice as Tyrell Crosby took reps with the first team. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will move to right tackle if Decker is out.

The Vikings may be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game after Cook was limited by a groin injury during practice this week. Cook rushed for two touchdowns when Minnesota faced Green Bay back in Week 1. If Cook can’t go, look for the Vikings to lean on Alexander Mattison, who has rushed for 245 yards and a score this season while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. With Jones out, expect rookie A.J. Dillon to get considerably more work on Sunday. Dillon, the 62nd overall pick in the draft, rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries in the Packers’ last two games.

Patriots: CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DB Kyle Dugger (ankle), DL Carl Davis (concussion), OL Justin Herron (ankle), WR N’Keal Harry (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee, IR) OUT; DL Lawrence Guy (ankle), RB Damien Harris (ankle), DE John Simon (shoulder), OL Shaq Mason (calf), OL Joe Thuney (ankle), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), DB J.C. Jackson (knee), TE Dalton Keene (knee) QUESTIONABLE

How many ankle and knee injuries can the Patriots have? This is a banged up team heading into Sunday’s game against the Bills, but the most significant are the receiver injuries to Edelman and Harry. Edelman will reportedly be placed on injured reserve. The Patriots will go with Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd as the starting wideouts. Gilmore was downgraded on Saturday from questionable to out and did not travel to Buffalo. Jonathan Jones is listed behind Gilmore on the depth chart.

Ford could be a big loss for the offensive line, especially if Winters is unavailable. Not having Norman shouldn’t be as much of an issue in a game where the Patriots will be severely shorthanded at receiver. Hyde did not practice all week, while Butler did not practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. Hughes was a full participant Friday after being limited on Thursday, so he seems more probable than questionable. Jefferson was also a full participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday’s practice. Milano, who was limited throughout the week, was able to return to action last Sunday and picked up a half-sack against the Jets.

Titans receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, and he’s good to go after avoiding a final injury tag. With Mixon missing his second straight game, the Bengals will continue to lean on veteran running bac Giovani Bernard, who tallied 96 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in last week’s loss to the Browns.

Trent Brown was removed form the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Raiders, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to play Sunday. He was not given an injury designation. With Key being unlikely to play Sunday, David Irving could pick up those snaps at defensive end. Edwards practiced all week, so there’s a strong chance hell be able to play for the first time since Week 3. The Browns received good news Friday when pass rusher Myles Garrett returned to practice after missing the previous two days with an ankle injury. Garrett is expected to receive his usual workload on Sunday. With Hooper out, look for Baker Mayfield to lean more on receivers Jarvis Landry (29 catches, 367 yards), Rashard Higgins (11 catches, two touchdowns), Harrison Bryant (12 receptions, three touchdowns), Donovan Peoples-Jones, tight end David Njoku (seven catches, two touchdowns), and running back Kareem Hunt (16 catches, four touchdown receptions).

As if things can’t get worse for the winless Jets, Sam Darnold will be without his top two receivers. Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios will be Darnold’s top two wide receivers Sunday with Perriman out and Crowder doubtful — Crowder didn’t practice Friday after being a limited participant Thursday. Sergio Castillo was called up last week to replace Ficken at kicker. With Watkins out, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lean more on tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Tyreek Hill, receiver Mecole Hardman and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell against New York’s 25th-ranked scoring defense.

A small injury report for the Rams this week, as Higbee will miss his second straight game. Gerald Everett caught a touchdown in Higbee’s absence last week. Los Angeles is relatively healthy heading into this one. Shaheen, who has caught touchdowns in each of Miami’s last two games, was limited throughout this week’s practices. DeVante Parker, the team’s leading receiver, will play on Sunday after he was limited during the week with a groin injury.

The Steelers will have receiver Diontae Johnson on Sunday after he missed Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. Johnson scored two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s Week 7 win over the Titans. Hilton, who missed last Sunday’s game, was limited Thursday and Friday after missing practice on Wednesday. Ingram, the Ravens’ second leading rusher behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, did not practice throughout the week. If Ingram can’t go, the Ravens’ running game will rely more on Jackson (346 yards, two touchdowns) and running backs Gus Edwards (218 yards, one touchdown) and rookie J.K Dobbins (154 yards, two touchdowns).

Turner will miss another game with a groin injury as Ryan Groy is in line for another start. If Bulaga, who was limited in practice this week, can’t go, the Chargers will start Trey Pipkins (that’s if Norton is also out, since he is No. 2 on the depth chart).

The Broncos canceled practice Friday morning following a positive COVID-19 test result. All the injuries are an estimate, but Lindsay must still be cleared from the concussion protocol by Sunday in order to play.

Thomas, despite being limited on Thursday and Friday’s practice, will miss his sixth straight game. Jackson, an All-Pro safety, was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant during Friday’s practice. Mack did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. Patterson also sat out of the Bears’ first two practices before being limited on Friday. Bears WR Allen Robinson, who did not practice in preparation for Sunday’s game, was cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday and now carries no injury designation.

The 49ers might have a few notable names at wide receiver active in former first-round pick Kevin White and Dante Pettis with James doubtful. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also said running back Tevin Coleman could return from injured reserve this week and mentioned his chances are better of returning than tight end Jordan Reed. With Raheem Mostert on injured reserve, Jerick McKinnon is expected to be the primary ball carrier with JaMycal Hasty as the No. 2, if Coleman isn’t activated.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Adams will be a game-time decision, signifying how banged up the Seahawks secondary is. D.J. Reed is scheduled to make his debut with the Seahawks, who appear likely to line up Damarious Randall in the slot due to all the injuries. The Seahawks are really thin at running back too. Hyde is less likely to play than Carson as he was set to be the No. 1 back this week, but Carson has a better injury designation. Neither Carson nor Hyde practiced all week and Carroll said he’ll take their statuses up to game time. If Carson or Hyde can’t go, DeeJay Dallas will be the No. 1 back.

Cowboys at Eagles (-10.5)

While it appears that there is no scenario where Dalton will start Sunday’s game, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that if Dalton can practice Saturday, he could possibly sit behind Ben DiNucci as the No. 2 quarterback. Saturday came and the Cowboys have decided to rule out Dalton. He won’t backup DiNucci. Guard Zack Martin is good to go after practicing in full all week.

The most notable injury for the Eagles is Sanders, who didn’t practice all week with the knee injury. Philadelphia has a bye next week so there was no reason to rush Sanders back. Boston Scott and Corey Clement will take the majority of the snaps at running back. Lane Johnson practiced in full and was not given an injury designation, so he will play. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would not mention if Jason Peters or Jordan Mailata will start at left tackle. The Eagles are also expected to activate Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor, and Peters. They are getting healthy at the right time.

Godwin had surgery earlier this week to repair a fractured index figure. He’s out, and will be replaced by Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson this week, before Antonio Brown is elevated to the active roster in week 9.

Freeman was injured during last week’s loss to the Eagles and will not be available for this game. The Giants have Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis behind him, and Gallman should be expected to receive the bulk of the snaps Monday night. Colbert will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Board’s potential absence from the lineup is less painful than it would have been a few weeks ago, now that the Giants have all three of their top receivers healthy.