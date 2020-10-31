After winning his first rushing title last season and earning a lucrative extension during the offseason, Titans running back Derrick Henry has shown no signs of slowing down. He enters Week 8 leading the NFL with 663 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and could be one of the week’s most popular NFL DFS picks. That’s because he has a juicy matchup against a Bengals defense that allows 4.9 yards per carry (27th in the NFL). But with a price of $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel, affording Henry means you’ll have to scour the NFL DFS player pool in search of value.

With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson injured, the 49ers’ backfield presents a potential opportunity to score a running back on the cheap, but who can you trust in your NFL DFS lineups? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 8, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin at $5,200 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. The second-year runner out of Washington has been consistently involved in Miami’s plans offensively, playing in at least 63 percent of the team’s snaps this season and collecting at least 13 touches in every game.

Gaskin has now touched the ball 109 times and produced 522 yards from scrimmage. Even though he only has one touchdown on the year, Gaskin’s 27 red-zone touches rank fifth among all running backs. His 59.8 percent route participation and 27 receptions this season give him a strong floor in your NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $9,100 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. The seventh-year veteran has evolved into one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. When he’s been healthy, he’s been the most productive player at the position in 2020.

Adams missed two games with a hamstring strain and the Packers already had their bye, but Adams still has two games with at least 13 catches, 150 yards and two scores. One of those came last week against the Texans, when Adams had 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Adams and the Packers will now take on the Vikings.

Minnesota is coming off a week in which its defense allowed Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Russell Gage to produce double-digit points on DraftKings. Fire up Adams as one of the week’s top daily fantasy football picks.

