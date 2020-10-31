NAN Vs PSG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Run to ground by COVID, Nantes see their woes be added to with PSG awaiting them today

Getting off to a horrendous start in Ligue 1 2020-21, the last thing Nantes needed where outside factors further adding to their plight. Unfortunately, nothing has swung in the side’s favour this term with an outbreak of Coronavirus taking place in the side’s ranks to leave the club hammered from every quarter at the moment.

The bout of positive cases in the side resulted in the team’s foregone fixture against Lens being truncated. However, the side has been asked to take to the field for today’s upcoming clash against PSG, a side the club will dread facing off given the slew of issues bogging them down.

With everything stacked up against Nantes when they go clashing with the league leaders today, the side will look to draw inspiration from its 3-1 win the last time around. That performance paired with a two week break away from the game accord the club much yearned for momentum ahead of a daunting test today.

Probable Winner

No matter how much we try, he just can’t fathom a narrative where Nantes salvage even a draw from this one. This is a foregone conclusion, one where PSG will walk all over Nantes.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Nantes will see a slew of players miss this clash for the club with Andrei, Fabio and Sebastien all out with COVID, Anthony due to his injury while Nicolas is suspended for the contest.

Neymar, Juan and Julian fail to recover in time from their injuries for the day’s affairs.

Nantes

Lafont, Appiah, Castelletto, Basila, Traore, Toure, Abeid, Louza, Blas, Simon, Kolo Muani

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker, Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha, Sarabia, Kean, Mbappe

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match:Nantes Vs PSG

Date And Time: 1stOctober, Sunday- 1:30am IST

Venue:Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

Nantes

PSG

Mbappe: 6 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

PSG Vs Dijon: 4-0

Nantes Vs Brest: 3-1

NAN Vs PSG Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Alban Lafont from Nantes will find a place in our team as the goal-keeper. The shot stopper is up against a staunch side, one which will pepper him with a hoard of shots, ones he’s bound to accrue a string of save points on the day.

Defenders

Ever since their opening couple of debacles in the league, PSG are back to their best defensively. The side has kept four cleansheets in its last five encounters, a period which has seen the club let in just the one goal past it.

It’s a backline which has swept everything strung towards it under the mat to see us opt for a trio from the side. All of Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo and Marquinhos will be ingrained in our setup from the club, players who have given the side such an aura of invincibility.

Midfielders

After being lacklustre in the opening couples of weeks, Pablo Sarabia is gradually finding his feet in the middle this season. He’s gone assist four goals for the club now, the most by any player this season to see him be an instant pick for us.

CDM Idrissa Gueye has been solid defensively as ever, a player who has devoured everything sent down his way to see him join up with Sarabia. The home side on the other hand will see us opt for top scorer with the two goals, Ludovic Blas for the encounter.

Imran Louza has hit the two goals as well for his team to see him complete the one-two of picks from the club.

Strikers

After failing to justify his move to the club for a long period, Moise Kean for the first time this season offered us a glimpse of what he can do. He scored both of his side’s goals in the Champions League to see him be changed by us.

Kylian Mbappe is once again spearheading PSG’s attack with six goals and three assists to his name already. On the other hand, the one assist he has will earn Moses Simon from Nantes a place in our side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

PSG’s leading scorer, Mbappe captains our side while Sarabia is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lafont, Bakker, Diallo, Marquinhos, Gueye, Sarabia, Louza, Blas, Mbappe, Kean, Simon

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.