MR-W vs SS-W Fantasy Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women – 1 November 2020 (Sydney)

Sydney Sixers Women will take Melbourne Renegades Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Sydney Sixers have won one game whereas two of their games are abandoned due to rain whereas the Renegades have lost one game and two of their fixtures have also been abandoned due to rain. The Sixers look really strong on paper with some really good T20 players but the Renegades can also punch above their weights.

Pitch Report –The pitch is expected to favour the batters with a little help for the spinners later on.

Match Details :

Time:- 8:15 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Melbourne Renegades Women – Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Sattherwaite, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Courtney Neale.

Sydney Sixers Women – Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Done van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

E Perry, A Healy, M Strano, S Molineux, and M Kapp.

MR-W vs SS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Healy was the Man of the Tournament in the last Women’s T20 club and she is a wonderful player. She played with an S/R of over 155 last season and has started this season brilliantly as well.

MR-W vs SS-W Team Batsmen

A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batter from Sydney Sixers Women. Gardner is a wonderful player and was in brilliant form in the last series against New Zealand. She bats in the top-order.

A Sattherwaite (Price 9.5) and C Webb (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Melbourne Renegades Women. Both of them are really good players and are expected to play in the top-order. Sattherwaite is a regular in the Australian set-up whereas Webb played a really good knock of 33 runs in the last game.

MR-W vs SS-W Team All-Rounders

S Molineux (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Sophie is a really important part of this side and the Australian international side as well. She is a regular wicket-taker and opens the innings in batting.

E Perry (Price 10.5) and M Kapp (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Sixers Women. Perry is a superstar player and batted at an average of 93.80 last season and is a really good wicket-taker as well whereas Kapp is a wicket-taker and picked 15 wickets in the last season of WBBL. She has also picked three wickets this season as well. Both of them are champion players

MR-W vs SS-W Team Bowlers

L Griffith (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Sydney Sixers Women. Lisa has bowled really well and has picked a couple of wickets in the only game she has played.

M Strano (Price 9.5), G Wareham (Price 8.5), and C Leeson (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Melbourne Renegades Women. Strano was the highest wicket-taker of last season and is a wonderful bowler. Wareham is a wicket-taking bowler and picked seven wickets last season whereas Leeson has picked a couple of wickets this year. All three of them are really good players.

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sophie Molineux and Marizanne Kapp

