MOB vs LEP Fantasy Team Prediction: Stunned and torn into shreds in the Champions League, RB Leipzig turn to the league for solace.

Both Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig were a part of the Champions League earlier in the week and either side couldn’t have endured more opposing results. While both the sides were talked about at length ensuing their clashes, the discourse was for entirely different reasons.

Where Borussia Monchengladbach took Real Madrid head on, RB Leipzig decided to fold and roll over infront of Manchester United. Borussia Monchengladbach ended up taking all the plaudits from their showdown against Real Madrid with the club pulling off one of the results of the week as they held the Real Madrid giants to a 2-2 draw.

What would have pleased them even more is the manner in which they perturbed and dominated Real Madrid on the day. Racing into a 2-0 lead, Borussia Monchengladbach were left ruing the fact that they failed to record a win on the day with the side conceding the leveller late into extra time.

Probable Winner

On the other side, RB Leipzig were left embarrassed and sullied in their tie. The side was uncharacteristically not present on the day with the team putting in its worse performance of this season to be on the end of a 5-0 hammering.

However, that result doesn’t disguise the fact that RB Leipzig are currently the Bundesliga leaders. And out for redemption today, this hurting setup will come hot out of the blocks to pull off a win on the day.

Team News

Andreas is ruled out with an injury issue.

Lukas and Konrad are both ruled out for RB Leipzig pertaining to their current injury issues.

Probable Playing XI

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea.

RB Leipzig

Gulasci, Mukiele, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Tasende, Nkunku, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angelino, Olmo, Forsberg.

Top Goal-scorer

Borussia Monchengladbach – Jonas: 2 Goals, 4 Assists.

RB Leipzig – Poulsen: 2 Goals.

MOB vs LEP Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keeper

Had it not been for Yans Sommer, Borussia Monchengladbach could have ended up handing over their 2 goal advance to Real Madrid altogether. Notwithstanding the two goals he conceded, he was the fulcrum of his side’s defence, a true of his side’s sticks on the day.

Defenders

How RB Leipzig were hit for five goals in the Champions League is something which continues to leave us flummoxed. The side’s defence has otherwise been largely pinch perfect this season, a backline which has let in a measly three goals in the Bundesliga.

The side’s responsible and disciplined brand of defending this term sees us opt for a trio from the club. We begin with Marcel Halstenberg who has the one assist for the side with Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Henrichs joining up with him.

Mid-fielders

Angelino’s career has only been on an uptick ever since he’s joined RB Leipzig. The club has allowed himself to express himself freely in attack as well to see the wingback register two goals this season.

The side’s top assists provider with the three to his name, Dani Olmo will link up with him for the affair. Borussia Monchengladbach on the other hand see us opt for the services of Jonas Hofmann with the player registering two goals and four assists to emerge as the mainstay of his side’s attack.

With RB Leipzig shipping five goals earlier in the week, Lars Stindl will be quietly confident of scoring on the day.

Strikers

The one goal for Alassane Plea sees him make a foray into our side as well with the electric Marcus Thuram giving him company for the affair. RB Leipzig on the other hand will be represented by top scorer, striker Yussuf Poulsen for the day’s encounter.

Captain and vice-captain

He has the one assists as well to see us make Yussuf our side’s captain while Hofmann is the team’s vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sommer, Dayot, Marcel, Henrichs, Angelino, Olmo, Hofmann, Stindl, Poulsen, Plea, Thuram.

