Genshin Impact’s Dandelion Knight Jean’s voice artists were revealed by miHoYo today to add to the host of major voice actors they revealed on their site.

Playing your favourite game, Genshin Impact, can be super fun with also those charming characters and their colourful persona. However, every once in a while, we should take some time to admire the people behind these wonderful creations. miHoYo is of the same accord. And so, it seems are Watch Dogs Legion and Cyberpunk 2077, although in their case, it is also the other way around. Let’s see how.

Travelers, The voice artists for Dandelion Knight Jean have been officially revealed! Quick, go check it out! Voice Actor

EN VA: Stephanie Southerland

JP VA: SAITO Chiwa Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/h4xOdNhQAj#GenshinImpact #Jean pic.twitter.com/8ebz8qqyfP — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2020

Jean, the Dandelion Knight.

We know her as one of the most powerful characters in the game. Jean, the anemo powered leader of the Knights of Favonius is a sight to behold. However, did you know that she is voiced by renowned voice actor Chiwa Saito in Japanese? Saito is famous for her portrayal in the anime Monogatari.

Or did you, for instance, know about the fact that Xiangling, the cute chef from Liyue is voiced by Kito Akari. Chances are that you didn’t! Kito is yet another talented woman who has worked for games like Demon Slayer before.

However, not just Japanese, miHoYo has been revealing the names of English voice artists as well. Jean, for instance, is voiced by the talented Stephanie Southerland, an up and coming young actress. In this way, miHoYo has been honouring their backroom staff on their site.

Genshin Impact, Watch Dogs Legion & Cyberpunk 2077: A wonderful trend.

This recognition on the part of a gaming company like miHoYo is a sign of the changing times. In fact, it ties right in with the Watch Dogs line-up of cast and crew they revealed recently. What we’re referring to is the growing fusion of the Video Gaming Industry with the Motion Picture Industry. Stormzy and Olivia Morgan feature in Watch Dogs’ stellar cast, Keanu Reeves is a part of Cyberpunk 2077 and now miHoYo is honouring their voice artists. No matter how small or big, you see an increasing trend among either industry to embrace and appreciate each other. And that is a truly heartwarming sign.

