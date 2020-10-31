Mattia Binotto: Ferrari has confirmed only one of Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott, and Robert Shwartzman will join Haas for the 2021 season.

Only one of Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott, and Robert Shwartzman will join Haas in 2021, Mattia Binotto has confirmed. Both the seats are vacant for 2021 after Haas did not retain Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari team principal Binotto also added that the Haas seat is to eventually get them to race for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the designated drivers for Ferrari for the 2021 season.

“Our objective is not to bring them in F1, it is to bring them one day to Scuderia Ferrari, to the red car,” said Binotto about the trio. There will be eventually one of the drivers that can have a seat in F1 next year. The others will have other opportunities, and that’s down to us to organise it and to give all of them an opportunity.”

Binotto also confirmed that the announcement will happen soon enough, and not during Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. As of now, Schumacher is the favourite for the seat, considering his superior performance in F2.

“I don’t think we will wait for the final race in Bahrain and for Abu Dhabi then. I think it’s something we may decide within the next couple of weeks.”

Who are the contenders for the second Haas 2021 seat?

The prime contenders to team up the Ferrari driver are Nikita Mazepin and Nico Hulkenberg. This after Sergio Perez confirmed it is “Red Bull or nothing” for him. As things stand, Nico Hulkenberg could be the unfortunate one to miss out, as Haas is keen to bring in investment via the Russian driver, who currently plies in trade in F2 with Hitech Racing.