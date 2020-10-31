LIV vs WHU Fantasy Prediction: Ravaged by injuries, Liverpool look to navigate their way past a West Ham side in a rich vein of form.

After stuttering their way to two winless results in the Premier League, regular service has resumed for Liverpool once again. The club is right back where it belongs with the 2-1 win against Sheffield United taking them all the way into second spot in the points.

While the triumph was far from a convincing one with the visitors making life extremely worrisome for Liverpool, the club will be relieved that they managed to embed semblance in a side which was being run to the ground. With a clinical 2-0 win ensuing in the Champions League, Liverpool are slowly once again starting to look every bit the part they are expected to play in the league.

While results have started swinging back in their favour, Liverpool have more worrisome fish to fry at the moment. Fabinho become the latest player to join the club’s lengthy pile of injuries, a predicament which leaves the club with just one fit regular CB at the moment.

Probable Winner

It’s this dilemma which West Ham will look to capitalise on today. The club pulled off one of its results of the year the last time around with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, a result which typified the resurgent manner of the club.

This will be a tedious and rigorous test for Liverpool but one they should manage to ease to a win to owing to their pulsating defence.

Team News

Fabinho joins Virgil and Alex on the injury bed for Liverpool.

Antonio has sustained an injury, one which rules him out for the forthcoming scrimmage.

Probable Playing XI

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Haller.

Top Goal-scorer

Liverpool – Salah: 6 Goals.

West Ham – Antonio: 3 Goals

LIV vs WHU Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

Lukasz Fabianski played an instrumental role in West Ham limiting City to just the one goal the last time around. He parried way a bevy of shots on the day, a performance which sees him safeguard for goal for the day’s events.

Defenders

For Liverpool, Antonio being ruled out for this one came across as a massive sigh of relief. With the club devoid of pivotal defensive options for the clash, West Ham’s leading striker being out with an injury is just the bit of news the home side wanted to hear ahead of the matchup.

The latest development increases the side’s chance of a cleansheet today to see a trio line up for us from the club. We begin with Trent Alexander-Arnold who was the side’s man of the match in the Champions League.

Andrew Robertson with the two assists joins up as ever with CB Joe Gomez wrapping up the set of picks from the side. The visiting team meanwhile see us opt for the tenacious Fabian Balbuena after his staunch display against Manchester City which saw him emerge as a rock for the club in defence.

Mid-fielders

Sadio Mane has now scored or assisted in every tie for Liverpool in the league. His assist the last time around see him sit on three goals and an assist in five matches.

Captain Jordan Henderson will join up with him with Diogo Jota completing the trio from the home side. He’s looked every bit the player Liverpool splashed the cash on this season, a player who has taken no time to fit into Liverpool’s side.

Declan Rice has been solid for West Ham in midfield, a player who has not only broken up plays but won the aerial duels as well for his side. Tomas Soucek’s versatility has seen him transition the ball from defence to attack for the club to see him complete the duo from the club.

Strikers

Liverpool’s top scorer in the league, Mohammed Salah will as ever find a place in our framework for the forthcoming encounter.

Captain and vice-captain

The six goals Salah has to his name see him captain our team for the day while Mane is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lukasz, Trent, Andrew, Joe, Fabian, Rice, Tomas, Jota, Jordan, Mane, Salah.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.