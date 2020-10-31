Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Detroit

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-2; Detroit 3-3

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. If the contest is anything like Detroit’s 39-35 victory from their previous meeting September of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Colts didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 371 yards on 44 attempts. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 154.70.

Meanwhile, the Lions slipped by the Atlanta Falcons 23-22 this past Sunday. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford did work as he passed for one TD and 340 yards on 36 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stafford this season.

Special teams collected 11 points for Detroit. K Matt Prater booted in three field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Indianapolis against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 4-2 and Detroit to 3-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for first in the league. As for the Lions, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.