KOL vs RR Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – 1 November 2020 (Dubai). This is Do or Die game for both sides, the winner of this game will maintain their playoffs hopes whereas the loser will bow out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The equation is very simple for this game, the winner of this game will maintain their hopes for the playoffs whereas the loser will definitely bow out of the tournament. The Royals are coming on the back of two brilliant victories whereas the Knights have the lost last two games and are in a state of worry.

Both teams have their own problems but the form of Rajasthan Royals is way more superior. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have all the abilities to come good in this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 175.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 22; Batting 1st Won: 14; Batting 2nd Won: 8

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, and Shubhman Gill.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, and Jofra Archer.

KOL vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Samson is in wonderful form and has been playing some really good cricket at the moment. He will bat at the number three slot and just cannot be dropped from the team.

KOL vs RR Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill (Price 9.5) and Nitish Rana (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubhman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored 404 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.67 which includes three half-centuries whereas Rana has scored two 80+ knocks in the last three games and is looking in great touch. Both of them are important players of this side.

Steve Smith (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has not performed really well in the tournament but he looked really well in the last game against Punjab and is majorly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota in the team.

[You can pick any of Eoin Morgan or Jos Buttler in the team. Both of them will bat in the lower-middle order]

KOL vs RR Team All-Rounders

Ben Stokes (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Stokes is in outstanding form and has scored one century & one half-century in the last couple of games. He even picked a couple of wickets in the last game and is a brilliant fielder as well. Stokesy just cannot be dropped from the team.

KOL vs RR Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer (Price 10) and Shreyas Gopal (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been spitting fire at the moment and is the only lethal bowler of the Royals. He has picked 19 wickets in the tournament whereas Gopal has 9 wickets under his belt and is looking good recently. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5), Pat Cummins (Price 8.5), and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has been the best bowler of the side this season with 15 wickets under his name and has been bowling really well whereas Cummins & Ferguson are the main pacers of this side with 8 & 6 wickets respectively under their name.

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sanju Samson and Shubhman Gill

