KKR vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 54th match of IPL 2020.

The 54th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having won six and lost seven out of their 13 matches this year, Kolkata are currently at the sixth position on the points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are at a position above them with the same number of wins and losses but a better net run rate.

In what will be both the teams’ last league match this season, both are in contention to be qualify for the playoffs although with the help of the net run rate. Therefore, consider this match as nothing but a possible quarter-final which has it in it to decide the Top Four teams of IPL 2020.

KKR vs RR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 22