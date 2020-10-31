KKR vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 54th match of IPL 2020.
The 54th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah tomorrow.
Having won six and lost seven out of their 13 matches this year, Kolkata are currently at the sixth position on the points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are at a position above them with the same number of wins and losses but a better net run rate.
In what will be both the teams’ last league match this season, both are in contention to be qualify for the playoffs although with the help of the net run rate. Therefore, consider this match as nothing but a possible quarter-final which has it in it to decide the Top Four teams of IPL 2020.
KKR vs RR Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 22
Matches won by KKR: 11
Matches won by RR: 10
Matched played in India: 18 (KKR 9, RR 8)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (KKR 1, RR 1)
KKR average score against RR: 146
KKR average score against RR: 149
Most runs for KKR: 233 (Dinesh Karthik)
Most runs for RR: 204 (Sanju Samson)
Most wickets for KKR: 10 (Sunil Narine)
Most wickets for RR: 4 (Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal)
Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik)
Most catches for RR: 5 (Steven Smith)
The last time when Knight Riders and Royals faced each other was more than a month ago in Dubai. An all-round bowling performance by KKR’s bowlers had restricted RR to 137/9 in 20 overs in a 175-run chase.
While the likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy had picked a couple of wickets each, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine had picked a wicket apiece.