John Ross and the Cincinnati Bengals are prepared for a divorce after another quarrel has leaked between the two parties. Ross has confirmed his wish to be traded on social media Friday after a report surfaced the Bengals don’t view him as a top-seven wide receiver.

Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch’s tweeted the Bengals believe “Ross doesn’t show any confidence and has been left behind others in work ethic and preparation” and the staff isn’t sure Ross “likes football.” The tweet was deleted after Ross responded to the report, where he let his trade demands known.

“It’s not a secret that I have requested a trade,” Ross tweeted. “Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that I don’t like.”

Ross played 85 snaps in the first two weeks of the season but has played just one snap since. He has just two catches for 17 yards on the season and has been sidelined with an illness the past several weeks. Ross was listed as a non-participant in practice for the Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans, but was not given an injury designation.

A 2017 first-round pick of the Bengals, the 24-year-old Ross has 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. He led the Bengals with seven touchdowns in 2018 and started off the 2019 season strong with 11 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Ross has just 19 catches for 253 yards and zero touchdowns in the nine games he’s played since, largely in part to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for several months.

Ross is looking to get his career back on track while the Bengals appear set to soon move on from the former top-10 pick. However, it’s possible that might not come until the offseason.