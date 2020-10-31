Jey Uso declares his allegiance to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns with shock heel turn against Daniel Bryan on Friday Night SmackDown.

For all the praise Roman Reigns has received for his heel work, Jey Uso cannot be credited enough for the work he has done. In a world of make-believe, Jey has managed to pull on the audiences’ heart strings and genuinely got them to root for him even if they knew how it was all going to end.

Also read: Aalyah Mysterio kisses Buddy Murphy after confessing her love for him

As if a Hell in a Cell match between family members wasn’t enough, the match also had the added stipulation of an ‘I Quit’ match with the consequence being whoever loses gets cast out of the family.

After a hard fought match, Roman manipulated Jey into quitting by choking his injured twin.

Jey walked out tonight and had an emotional confrontation with his cousin where he professed his hate for him. Roman remained undeterred in his quest to get Jey in line and gave him until the night to do so.

Jey Uso declares his allegiance to Roman Reigns with shock heel turn

The last match of the night saw Jey take on Daniel Bryan for a place in the Survivor Series team. Surprisingly, Jey came out victorious against his more illustrious competitor. More shockingly however, was Jey repeatedly brutalizing Bryan after their match to show Roman that he ‘understood.’

A heel ‘Bloodline’ has long been rumored since Roman returned at SummerSlam. It appears that the seeds for the Samoan faction has been planted and it should not be long before Jimmy joins his family members.

A hard lesson you’re finally starting to understand… one step at a time, Uce, one step at a time. #Levels https://t.co/Ayr2kA2eGB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 31, 2020

As far as Daniel Bryan goes however, it is likely that he will want retribution and could very well be Roman’s next challenger. However, this is all speculation at this point and we will just have to wait and watch how this pans out.

Click here for more WWE News