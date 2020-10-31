How can RCB qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs: As the league stage is about to finish, the Virat Kohli-led team has lost three matches in a row now.

A 5-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad means that Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Despite starting the tournament pretty well, Royal Challengers losing four out of their last four matches have prevented them from entering the playoff stage even three days before the league stage ends.

Is RCB out of IPL 2020?

No.

In the 13 matches that RCB have played this season, they have won seven and lost six to be at the second position on the points table. Yes, they are currently at the second position with only a solitary match remaining but can still be ruled out. Unreal. Isn’t it? Well, so has this year been.

5️⃣2️⃣ games and 6️⃣ teams still in contention for 3️⃣ playoff spots. Just goes to show this has been one of the most competitive seasons of the IPL. All to play for on Monday to retain this second spot. 👊🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/CcWJsYjXYo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs?

The most straightforward way for Bangalore to qualify is to win their last league match against Delhi Capitals on Monday and finish as the second-ranked team after Mumbai Indians.

The remaining five teams can then fight for the third and fourth position not bothering the Virat Kohli-led team by any manner.

Even if Royal Challengers register their fourth consecutive loss on Monday, they still will have a chance to qualify. However, the same will require certain matches to result in their favour.

Furthermore, the concept of net run rate will also become a major factor in such a scenario. With NRR not being RCB’s (-0.145) strength at this point in time, a loss against Delhi will see the same become a major weakness which might have consequences in the form of not finishing in the Top Four.

Considering that Royal Challengers lose against Capitals, they will then have to compete with the likes of Kings XI Punjab (if they beat Chennai Super Kings), winner of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (if they beat Mumbai Indians). Having said that, if Punjab and Hyderabad lose their last respective league match, both RCB and winner of Kolkata vs Rajasthan match will qualify for the playoffs.