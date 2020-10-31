Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs: Four losses on the trot have disturbed Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 progress in a significant way.

Having secured the top position on the points table of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals were always expected to qualify for the playoffs. As many as four losses on the trot have resulted in Capitals still longing for a Top Four spot with a solitary match remaining.

Once considered as the best bowling attack of this season, Delhi’s bowlers have started to lose their sheen as the league stage is nearing its culmination. Their batsmen, some of whom had dominated the first half with respect to their batting positions, are finding it difficult to get going despite changes in the XI and batting positions.

Is DC out of IPL 2020?

No.

In the 13 matches that Delhi Capitals have played this season, they have won seven and lost six to be at the third position on the points table. Capitals’ current status doesn’t speak highly about their performance of late but the standings this year have been such that they still have a golden chance to confirm a spot in the Top Two alongside defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Believe in the batting to turn around – can’t keep losing openers in the first over – one more chance to turn things around – it hurts and it hurts badly to see this team play like this but it is only this team that can turn it around – keep the belief and fight @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 31, 2020

How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs?

The most straightforward way for Delhi to qualify is to win their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and finish as the second-ranked team below Indians.

The remaining five teams (including Bangalore) can then fight for the third and fourth position not bothering the Shreyas Iyer-led team by any manner.

ALSO READ: Twitter reactions on Delhi Capitals’ batting collapse against MI

Even if Capitals register their fifth consecutive loss on Monday, they still will have a chance to qualify. However, the same will require certain matches to result in their favour.

Furthermore, the concept of net run rate will also become a major factor in such a scenario. With NRR not being Delhi’s (-0.159) strength at this point in time, a loss against RCB will see the same becoming a major weakness which might then have consequences in the form of not finishing in the Top Four.

Considering that DC lose against Royal Challengers, they will then have to compete with the likes of Kings XI Punjab (if they beat Chennai Super Kings), winner of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (if they beat Mumbai Indians). Having said that, if Punjab and Hyderabad lose their last respective league match, both Capitals and winner of Kolkata vs Rajasthan match will qualify for the playoffs.