Obama’s recent appearance with LeBron James on ‘The Shop’ has provided NBA fans with some much needed soundbites.

President Obama has been a longtime basketball fan. He would play ball regularly during his tenure to cool off. A Chicago Bulls fan, he also awarded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making them the first sportspersons to get it.

His influence helped stop the NBA boycott for good. Obama is a much-valued friend of LeBron James. The duo released this special episode of ‘The Shop’ in order to influence black voters and increase turnout within the community.

Obama wants Anthony Davis to do the heavy lifting early next season; LeBron agrees

Talking about the upcoming NBA season, LeBron and Obama agreed that there would be some minutes restrictions to start things off. Obama also talked about how LeBron is going to take his foot off the pedal on defense.

“I’m not sure he’s going to get back on D (defense) during the first half of the season.”

LeBron agreed to that too:

“I’m cherrypicking my moments all first half of the season on defense.”

Obama: “You gotta save yourself man, for when it counts.”

LeBron: “Yes sir.”

Obama: “Let Anthony Davis do all the work, man.”

LeBron: “That’s what I got him for.”

The Lakers and the Heat are the two teams that will be pushing for a delayed start to the season instead of the rumored 22 December. They played their last Finals game on 11th October, and this would give them just about 10 weeks to rebound to a whole new season.

The free agency window has not been opened yet. The Lakers will also be looking to bolster the side by adding shooters and a reserve big man, given JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard will likely be leaving.