Lavar Ball says he wants LaMelo Ball to go to either the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pitons, upon getting drafted.

The Ball family have been the most intriguing family in all of basketball ever since Lonzo Ball’s high school days at Chino Hills. That was almost 5 years ago.

Lavar Ball, the marketing genius that he is, presented his 3 sons to the media as some of the best basketball prospects the NBA had ever seen.

With Lavar’s youngest son, Lamelo Ball entering this year’s 2020 NBA Draft, Lavar does not want what happened to Lonzo in LA, to happen to LaMelo as well.

So when asked about which teams he would prefer LaMelo Ball to go to, Lavar was quite straightforward with his answer.

Lavar wants LaMelo to go to the Pistons or the Knicks.

With one son, Lonzo, already in the NBA, Lavar is asked about where he would want LaMelo Ball to go. Lavar responded by saying, “I either want him in New York or Detroit. I already had a son in LA with a raggedy a** coach.”

LaVar Ball says he wants LaMelo Ball in New York or Detroit “I either want him in New York or Detroit…I already had a son in L.A with a raggedy ass coach.” (h/t @Pistons__Talk ) pic.twitter.com/soAbAzgCqs — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2020

The raggedy coach he is referring to is Luke Walton, who he believes was responsible for not letting Lonzo flourish on the Lakers. This of course, leading to him being traded to New Orleans.

Will Lamelo Ball be drafted by the Pistons or the Knicks?

LaMelo Ball has seen his fair share of different types of basketball. Everything ranging from high school basketball to basketball in Lithuania to basketball in a league his own father created.

With all of this experience, he is projected to be a top 3 pick in this year’s draft. This would mean, barring any trades, he would end up in Minnesota, Golden State, or Charlotte.

The Pistons and Knicks have the 7th and 8th pick in the draft, respectively. It would be very hard to imagine LaMelo falls that low in the draft.

However, knowing Lavar Ball, it is very easy to fathom him pulling the strings in the background to get one of those teams to trade up in the draft to acquire LaMelo.