It’s rare for actors to have work that span across multiple generations, but for Sean Connery that rings so true.

That’s why fans everywhere were crushed when they learned about his passing on Saturday. The former James Bond star passed away at 90 years old, according to the BBC. They were notified by his son, Jason, that he passed away in his sleep next to family.

Connery was a star amongst stars. Through an acting career that touched five decades, he played in countless classic films including The Hunt for Red October, Highlander as well as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He is best known to some as the original 007, as he played James Bond across a number of Bond films.

Peers and fans alike took to Twitter to mourn the fallen icon.

What a legend. He will be missed.