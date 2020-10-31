No. 13 Michigan opened its season with a dominant win over Minnesota, while Michigan State got rocked by Rutgers, a team that had not won a Big Ten game since 2017. So naturally, the Wolverines entered their rivalry matchup against the Spartans on Saturday as 23.5-point favorites. This game seemed like a blowout waiting to happen.

But when the two teams took the field at Michigan Stadium, almost nothing went as expected, and Michigan State upset Michigan with a 27-24 nail-biting victory.

The Spartans’ surprising passing game poked holes all over Michigan’s secondary, and, although quarterback Joe Milton threw for 300 yards, the Wolverines’ offense struggled to find a spark and consistency. Michigan State had a slight 14-10 lead at halftime and was up, 27-17, late in the fourth quarter after quarterback Rocky Lombardi connected with Connor Heyward for a 13-yard touchdown.

Michigan got the ball with about five minutes left in the game, but it ate up too much of the clock before finding the end zone, allowing the Spartans to hold on for the win. And, with new coach Mel Tucker leading the way, it was the first win for a Michigan State head coach in his debut against the Wolverines since Nick Saban did it in 1995, FOX Sports’ broadcast noted.

Understandably — especially after such high expectations were established for this Michigan team after the Minnesota win — Wolverines fans were not happy.

And college football Twitter took plenty of shots at the program, particularly coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s now 1-6 at home against Michigan State and Ohio State. Some called for Harbaugh’s job, some called it his worst loss at Michigan and some just had jokes.