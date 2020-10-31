F1 Post-Season Test 2020: Why has McLaren blocked Fernando Alonso from testing his Renault at Abu Dhabi for 2021 season? (News)

F1 post-season test 2020: Why has McLaren blocked Fernando Alonso from testing his Renault at Abu Dhabi for the 2021 season?

McLaren has decided to not participate in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit. The main reason for this is the fact they don’t consider it to be worth the time and money. More so, considering the regulations that allow only drivers with two or fewer F1 GPs to participate in the test. Team boss Andreas Seidl had this to say when asked about the regulations in place for the post-season test

“The regulations are clear, so we do not plan to take part in this test from our side.”

Fernando Alonso’s special request to test Renault rejected

Seidl also confirmed that the aforementioned regulations barred Fernando Alonso to test his Renault in the post-season testing. The FIA can allow drivers with more than two GP experience to participate in special cases. But Renault’s bid for Alonso was rejected in the F1 Commission meeting held on Monday.

“We all voted for a regulation change at the beginning of the year when this pandemic started, which ended up in this test clearly being defined in the sporting regulations and having the sole purpose of testing young drivers.

“As far as I understand Fernando is a great Formula 1 race driver with a great record of success. And I can’t really see how he fits into the sole purpose of a young driver.”

Cannot prepare for a world championship in one day and a half: Alonso

Fernando Alonso is not pleased as he bids to make a challenge for the title with Renault next season. His pre-season testing will now involve the 100km on filming day with Renault’s current car, and the Bahrain pre-season testing, in the 2018 car. Alonso spoke about how he will be at a disadvantage considering he is coming back to F1 after a significant gap.

“The limited testing for next year is going to be a challenge for everyone but a little bit more for me because I’m out of the car two years, and I think it is going to be only one day and a half with winter testing.”

“You cannot prepare for a world championship in one day and a half.”

