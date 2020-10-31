Boston College came to Death Valley in Clemson as a major underdog against the top team in the country, even after Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the Eagles played a perfect first half to put Clemson on upset watch.

ESPN commentator Joe Tessitore had the call, and got to watch his son, John Tessitore, who is a holder for Boston College. With the Eagles up 21-10 late in the first half and inside the red zone, Boston College ran a fake field goal play, with Tessitore running up to play quarterback from his position waiting to catch the snap.

The Clemson defense jumped, giving Boston College a 1st-and-10, and the Eagles cashed in on the next play with a wild CJ Lewis touchdown catch.