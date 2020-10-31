Struggling NFC East teams meet on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (2-4-1) have endured their worst start to a season through seven games since the 1999 team began 2-5. Despite the start, Philadelphia leads the division by a half-game over Washington and Dallas. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (2-5) are reeling after dropping two straight games, the latter being a listless 25-3 loss at Washington.

Dallas’ performances have forced owner Jerry Jones to address questions about the job security of coach Mike McCarthy, who’s in his first season in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an 11-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Cowboys. Here are the NFL lines from William Hill and trends for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Philadelphia -11

Eagles vs. Cowboys over-under: 43 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +400, Eagles -500

PHI: DE Brandon Graham is tied for third in the league in sacks (six).

DAL: LB Jaylon Smith leads the NFL in tackles (75).

Why the Eagles can cover

Carson Wentz is coming off his best performance of the season. Last week, the much-maligned quarterback completed 25-of-43 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception in a 22-21 win over the Giants. He set season-highs in passing yards, yards per attempt (8.35) and passer rating (91.1). He also was clutch, rallying the Eagles from a 21-10 deficit in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives.

In addition, Dallas could be down to its third-string quarterback on Sunday. With Dak Prescott (ankle) out and backup Andy Dalton doubtful with a concussion, the Cowboys could be down to rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. A seventh-round pick out of James Madison in the 2020 NFL Draft, DiNucci completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards, but was sacked three times after replacing Dalton last week.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the best running backs in the league this season. He ranks second in the NFL in rushing first downs (31), fifth in rushing touchdowns (five) and ninth in rushing yards (458). He also has 33 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, he faces an Eagles defense that has given up 130.4 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Dallas has a history of success recently in Philadelphia. The Cowboys have won eight of the last 11 meetings between the teams at Lincoln Financial Field.

The model is leaning over the total as Elliott produces more than 100 yards from scrimmage and Wentz throws for almost 300 yards.

