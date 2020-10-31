DC IPL 2020 memes: Delhi Capitals registered a below par batting performance to enhance their disappointing run in the second half.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Delhi Capitals have added to their woes by scoring a below par 110/9 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

After being put in to bat by Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard, Capitals’ innings received no momentum whatsoever as openers in Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10) were sent back to the pavilion within the first three overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (25) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (21) tried to put together a partnership but lack of boundaries saw Delhi’s innings going nowhere.

The need to up the ante witnessed both the batsmen getting out in quick succession. Overseas batsmen in Marcus Stoinis (2) and Shimron Hetmyer (11) getting out cheaply further made things hard for DC.

Mumbai spearhead Jasprit Bumrah caused the most damage with bowling figures of 4-0-17-3. With wickets of Stoinis, Pant and Harshal Patel (5) under his belt, Bumrah ensured that Delhi continue to struggle in the middle overs.

Other than Bumrah, Trent Boult also registered impressive bowling figures of 4-0-21-3. Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and spinner Rahul Chahar, on the other hand, picked a wicket apiece.

DC IPL 2020 memes

*after watching Prithvi Shaw batting in IPL* Shreyas lyer to Shaw:#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/PFlJlaqOYM — SACHIN SAHARAN F (@SACHINS90301973) October 31, 2020

Prithvi Shaw is so overrated — AbhionelMessi (@AbhionelMessi) October 31, 2020

Other benched DC overseas players on Prithvi Shaw #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/5NeVLLMR9w — Diya (@JoshiDiya_) October 31, 2020

Me, after making dhawan (captain) and Shaw (vice captain) of my dream11 team :- #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/bUMvU9652V — 〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals this season 1st Half 2nd Half#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/HVFMoYaYMe — (@Harshatweetz) October 31, 2020

#MIvsDC

*When it comes to Choking at crucial stages of league* pic.twitter.com/2YgYUPNGyf — Sakshi Negi (@SakshiNegi_7) October 31, 2020

