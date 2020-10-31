CSK vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 53rd match of IPL 2020.

The 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In what seems to be a customary Super Kings vs Kings XI afternoon match in the IPL, it will be a must-win encounter for Kings XI for only a victory can aid them in presenting a case for a playoff qualification.

As far as Chennai are concerned, the first team to be rules out of contention for IPL 2020 playoffs would be looking to give opportunities to their rookie players especially the ones who haven’t played in the tournament till now.

CSK vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 23