CSK vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 53rd match of IPL 2020.
The 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.
In what seems to be a customary Super Kings vs Kings XI afternoon match in the IPL, it will be a must-win encounter for Kings XI for only a victory can aid them in presenting a case for a playoff qualification.
As far as Chennai are concerned, the first team to be rules out of contention for IPL 2020 playoffs would be looking to give opportunities to their rookie players especially the ones who haven’t played in the tournament till now.
CSK vs KXIP Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 23
Matches won by CSK: 14
Matches won by KXIP: 9
Matched played in India: 19 (CSK 11, KXIP 8)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (CSK 1, KXIP 1)
CSK average score against KXIP: 170
KXIP average score against CSK: 161
Most runs for CSK: 525 (MS Dhoni)
Most runs for KXIP: 233 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most wickets for CSK: 9 (Ravindra Jadeja)
Most wickets for KXIP: 2 (Mohammed Shami)
Most catches for CSK: 18 (MS Dhoni)
Most catches for KXIP: 11 (Lokesh Rahul)
The last time when Super Kings and Kings XI had locked horns against each other was four weeks ago at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul had top-scored with his 63 (52) to propel his team to 178/4 in 20 overs.
That being said, a competitive total was mocked by Chennai opening batsmen in Shane Watson (83 not out) and Faf du Plessis (87 not out) as their 181-run opening stand had guided CSK to a 10-wicket victory in the 18th over.