The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) hit the road this week, as they are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos (2-4) on Sunday. Even after several Chargers players and staff members were evacuated this week due to the California wildfires, Anthony Lynn and Co. are ready to earn their first divisional win of 2020. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert recorded his first win as a starter last Sunday, as the Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 39-29. Herbert threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns during the matchup, and also rushed for 66 yards and another score. This franchise appears to be on the right track, and a divisional win over the Broncos will certainly help prove that.

The Broncos are coming off of a blowout 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Drew Lock did earn a win against the New England Patriots a couple of weeks ago, but has yet to throw a touchdown since returning to action after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2. Both of these teams need a win on Sunday if they want a chance to get back into the playoff race, so this should be an intense battle.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 67-52-1, and have won three out of the past four. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Chargers (-3.5) at Broncos

This line has certainly seen some movement, as the Chargers reopened as one-point favorites on Sunday night, but that line soon moved to three points.

The pick Chargers -3.5. Six of our eight CBS NFL experts are going with the Chargers to cover, and I’m leaning that way as well. The Chargers are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season, and under coach Lynn, Los Angeles is 17-7-3 against the spread on the road. That 71 percent cover rate is the second best in the NFL. As for the Broncos, they are 1-5-1 against the spread in division games since 2019.

Over/Under 44.5 points

The total reopened at 44.5 on Sunday night, but quickly rose to 45.5. By Friday night, however, it had fallen back down to 44.5.

The pick: Over 44.5. I’m leaning towards the Over since this is one of the lowest totals on the board at William Hill this week. The Chargers have scored at least 27 points in the last three games and their defense has allowed at least 29 points in the same interim.

Player props

Justin Herbert total passing yards: Over 252.5 (-115). Herbert has never passed for under 264 yards during his short professional career, and he’s also coming off of a career game in which he passed for 347 yards and three scores. I think Lynn will look to air it out against the Broncos, especially since Austin Ekeler is banged up. SportsLine also projects Herbert will hit the Over when it comes to his passing yards on Sunday.

Keenan Allen total receptions: Over 6.5 (+105). This sounds like a very high number, but it’s entirely possible. Allen has cleared this number in every game with Herbert as his quarterback — minus the 30-27 overtime loss against the New Orleans Saints. In that game, Allen left early with an injury. What really sold me on this prop, however, is that the juice is on the Over.

Drew Lock total passing completions: Over 20.5 (-105). Lock completed 24 passes last week and I think he can surpass that total on Sunday. Lock has yet to throw a touchdown and has thrown four interceptions since returning to the field after his injury. The Broncos need to get back on track, as even their first win of the season over the Patriots a couple of weeks ago wasn’t too impressive. Vic Fangio knows this turnaround starts with his quarterback, so I expect him to have a decent game here against the Chargers.