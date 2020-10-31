Early in the second quarter Saturday, No. 1 Clemson was one yard away from tying up the game against Boston College — until a poor handoff from backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to running back Travis Etienne ultimately led to a touchdown at the other end of the field.

With the Tigers’ starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, out this week after testing positive for COVID-19, Uiagalelei took over, and he was having a solid start to the game.

And on 3rd-and-goal on Boston College’s 1-yard line with the Tigers down, 14-7, Uiagalelei handed the ball off to Etienne to make a run at the goal line. But the handoff didn’t look seamless, and the ball quickly shot out of Etienne’s grasp.

It practically fell into the hands of Eagles defensive back Brandon Sebastian, who scooped the fumble up and returned it for a stunning 97-yard touchdown.

And just like that, instead of Clemson tying the game at 14-all — what seemed like the most likely scenario with the nation’s top team on the 1-yard line — it fell deeper into an early 21-7 deficit.

At the time of this post, Boston College had a 21-10 lead over the Tigers.