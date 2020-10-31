BLR vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 31 October 2020 (Sharjah). A win for RCB will seal their spot in the playoffs whereas a defeat for SRH will end their campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their last two league games and are in a desperate need to win this game. A win in this game will ensure their place in the playoffs and this is their main priority. The fitness of Navdeep Saini will be monitored and if he is fit, the team can certainly play with their strongest side or they need to rotate some players in this game as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, needs to win both of their remaining games to maintain their hopes for the playoffs as a single defeat will end their campaign. David Warner proved his form in the last game and he is the main man of the side whereas Saha also played a brilliant knock in the last game but will miss this game due to a groin injury. The bowling looks settled with Rashid leading them and they have to win this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground isn’t a batting paradise anymore and the average 1st innings score has come down to 186 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 10; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillipe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natarajan.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, and Jonny Bairstow.

BLR vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10), Jonny Bairstow (Price 9.5), and Josh Phillipe (Price 8) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. ABD is not at his best but he is a game-changer and on this ground, he just cannot be dropped whereas Jonny is a match-winner and after getting dropped in the last game, he is expected to come back stronger here. Josh, on the other hand, is a young talented opener and is majorly picked to manage credits in the game.

BLR vs SRH Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been in a brilliant touch and is the current 4th highest run-sorer of the tournament. He has scored 424 runs at an average of 53 and just cannot be dropped.

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner played an outstanding inning in the last game and is now the 3rd highest run-scorer of the tournament whereas Manish is looking in great touch lately and will be an asset at the number 3 slot. The batting of SRH relies too much on both of them.

BLR vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder has been decent in the tournament so far and has picked six wickets in his bowling. He bowls at the death and is a decent batsman as well.

BLR vs SRH Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Mohammad Siraj (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yuzi has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 18 wickets in the tournament whereas Siraj has picked five wickets in the last three games. Both of them are wicket-takers of this side.

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 13 wickets whereas Sandeep has picked 8 wickets. Sandeep has been bowling really well lately whereas Nattu is also bowling some economical overs at the death.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Jonny Bairstow

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.