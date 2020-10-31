Backstage report on Vince McMahon’s favorite WWE Superstars. The WWE Chairman is known to change his mind at the drop of a hat.

Vince McMahon is an enigma. No one really knows what thoughts he has in his mind and when will he change it. This is evident by the constant reports of the last-minute changes he makes to his own shows just hours before they go on air.

The WWE patriarch has a list of a WWE Superstars that he’s currently high on. There are other wrestlers that he has a soft spot for. However, according to Ringside News, there are only eight performers in the company that Vince holds in high regard.

Trying to be a bit positive for a change, so we asked who are Vince McMahon’s favorites… we were told there’s no real way to know because his opinion changes so often, “besides Orton, Roman & Heyman, Street Profits and New Day, Vince doesn’t seem to like anything.” — Steve Carrier of Ringside News (@steve_carrier) October 30, 2020

According to the report, a tenured member of the WWE creative team claims that Vince doesn’t seem to like anyone or anything “with the exception of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Street Profits and New Day.”

Interestingly, Big E is still included in the New Day despite the former Intercontinental Champion recently splitting from the group.

The claim is hard not to agree with considering every star in that list is in the middle of a huge push. The New Day have just returned and are already tag team champions. The Street Profits seem to have the title for what seems like forever.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are world champions on their respective brands while Big E is in the middle of a singles run that many have speculated could end in a world title run. He is currently being built for what could be a main event run in the future.

