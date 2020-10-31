In case it wasn’t obvious before this weekend’s matchups, 2020 LSU is a very different team from 2019 LSU. The Tigers are missing a lot of people from last year’s team for a variety of reasons, but perhaps no one is missed more than former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who’s now the head coach of Baylor.

And that continued to be clear Saturday against Auburn, which absolutely destroyed the defending national champs, 48-11.

After a scoreless first quarter, things got ugly for LSU in the second quarter with Auburn having a 21-3 lead at the half, and then the wheels completely fell off in the second half. By the end of the third quarter, Auburn had a 42-3 lead and extended it with a ridiculous one-play, 91-yard touchdown drive.

Schwartz and Auburn are running away with this one. pic.twitter.com/eheR2AVd6r — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 31, 2020

Auburn opened the fourth quarter with the ball on LSU’s 9-yard line, and sophomore quarterback Bo Nix took a huge shot downfield.

With his back foot inches away from his own goal line, Nix launched the ball deep to junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, and the ball landed perfectly in Schwartz’s hands at LSU’s 46-yard line. Then he took off and ran it in for a 91-yard score, putting Auburn up 48-3.

While LSU struggled, Nix completed 18-of-24 passes for 300 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 81 rushing yards, plus a rushing touchdown. As CBS pointed out, he’s the first Auburn quarterback to finish with 300 passing yards, at least three passing touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown since Cam Newton in 2010.

Schwartz was Nix’s primary target Saturday, finishing with four catches for 123 yards and that one spectacular touchdown.

Auburn moved to 4-2 on the season, while LSU fell to 2-3.