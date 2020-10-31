AS-W vs PS-W Fantasy Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women – 1 November 2020 (Sydney)

Perth Scorchers Women will take Adelaide Strikers Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Adelaide Strikers have won one and lost two of their games in the tournament so far whereas Scorchers have won one, lost one, and one of their game was abandoned due to rain. Both teams have some really good all-around players in their ranks and this can certainly be a great game to watch out for.

Pitch Report – This pitch is expected to be batting friendly with some help for the spinners as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 4:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

Perth Scorchers Women – Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Jones, S Devine, B Mooney, T McGrath, and L Wolvaardt.

AS-W vs PS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Jones was brilliant in the last season of WBBL and scored 391 runs at an average of 32.58. She bats at the number 3 position and is an asset.

AS-W vs PS-W Team Batsmen

B Mooney (Price 10.5) will be our batter from Perth Scorchers Women. Mooney is an outstanding player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the last season. She has scored 60 runs in a couple of innings this season as well as an opener.

L Wolvaardt (Price 8.5) and K Mack (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament and is the best batter of the Strikers whereas Mack opens the innings for the side and is a decent enough player.

AS-W vs PS-W Team All-Rounders

T McGrath (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Adelaide Strikers Women. McGrath is a wonderful player who will open the batting for her side and is a wicket-taker as well. She scored 46 runs in the last game and picked a wicket as well. Tahlia cannot be dropped from the team.

S Devine (Price 11) and N Bolton (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Perth Scorchers Women. Devine is the prime captaincy option of this game as she was the highest run-scorer of the last season and is an asset with the ball. She has been really good this season as well whereas Bolton is a decent player and picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well. Both of them are brilliant players.

AS-W vs PS-W Team Bowlers

S Glenn (Price 9) and P Cleary (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Perth Scorchers Women. Glenn is struggling to find her rhythm but she is a brilliant leg-break bowler whereas Cleary has picked a wicket in the tournament so far and is a good player to manage credits.

S Coyte (Price 9) and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Coyte has picked five wickets in the tournament so far whereas Brown has picked three wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Beth Mooney and Amy Jones

